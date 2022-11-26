For so many years, December has been a wonderful month, yet several moments have been intertwined with painful memories of a near-death experience.
Still, when it’s Christmastime, I usually count my blessings and realize how fortunate I am to be alive.
About a week before Christmas, when I was 8 years old (40 years ago), a huge rock crushed my face while hiking at the Azusa Canyon with my church group. A rock slide was caused by a few hikers above us.
Had the rock landed atop my head instead of my face, I would have been paralyzed, a doctor told my parents.
When I fell some 50 feet down the mountain, I landed on a friend, who was about 9 years older than me. If I didn’t land on him, I most likely would have died.
Instead, I experienced a concussion, massive head trauma, severe blood loss and 40 stitches that have left scars.
The entire ordeal was overwhelming for 8-year-old me, but I still managed to attend the church Christmas service that featured a play about Christ. It remains one of my favorite memories when reminiscing on Christmas Day.
This year, December, including Christmas and this issue of Bakersfield Life, is expected to be great. I’ve returned to The Bakersfield Californian, where I worked from 2004 to 2006 as a high school sports reporter.
I’m very excited to be back in a new role that largely includes this magazine.
This December features the holidays, including the 40th anniversary of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. Lavonne Hall, the widow of the late Harvey Hall, is the grand marshall of the parade.
Harvey Hall, the former Bakersfield mayor, was known for his love of Christmas and was highly instrumental in getting the Bakersfield Christmas Parade to return in 1983 after a 10-year-hiatus. He also greatly helped to maintain the parade until he became mayor.
Las Posadas, the remembrance of Mary and Joseph’s journey before Christ’s birth, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah are important dates in December and featured in this issue.
Chez Noel, the annual holiday home tour put on by the Assistance League of Bakersfield, as well as the HolidayLights show at California Living Museum are among the many options to partake of during December.
HolidayLights at CALM is in its 20th year. Josh Barnett, who heads up Lightasmic!, began his love for Christmas lights long before he started the show at CALM.
As part of our Go & Do section, Bakersfield has more to offer on its brewery trail. More breweries have joined the trail. There are special offers at VisitBakersfield.com. The brewery trail can be a welcomed treat for any month, actually.
