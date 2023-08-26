Much to my sister's chagrin, I never played with Barbie as a child. She would beg me to play Barbies, along with her pink Corvette convertible, hot tub with real water, horse and more. And the Christmas she received the highly sought-after Barbie Dreamhouse? Well, that was simply magical to my sister.

I still had no interest. I didn't understand the intrigue of a plastic doll with a million outfits. Maybe it had something to do with the fact that, as my mom explains it, I went straight from Fisher-Price toys and non-plastic dolls as a 4-year-old girl to being more drawn to reading and learning from adults. (Psychologists, have fun unpacking that one!)

