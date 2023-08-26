Much to my sister's chagrin, I never played with Barbie as a child. She would beg me to play Barbies, along with her pink Corvette convertible, hot tub with real water, horse and more. And the Christmas she received the highly sought-after Barbie Dreamhouse? Well, that was simply magical to my sister.
I still had no interest. I didn't understand the intrigue of a plastic doll with a million outfits. Maybe it had something to do with the fact that, as my mom explains it, I went straight from Fisher-Price toys and non-plastic dolls as a 4-year-old girl to being more drawn to reading and learning from adults. (Psychologists, have fun unpacking that one!)
Barbie could be anyone or achieve anything. That's a great message for girls, one that came through strong in the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. Yes, it was my sister who told me I must see it so we could analyze it and I could discuss my nuanced reactions, both what I liked and disliked.
But in all seriousness, as a child I was more interested in real adults and what they could teach me about how they really did become who they wanted to be and achieve what they wanted.
And I was surrounded by amazing women.
My mom, a mother, a wife and a full-time community college nursing professor who retired as assistant director of the program. She ensured my sister and I had access to the best education. And she'd help at our schools, everything from being the first to cook or bake for a fundraiser to speaking to classes about girls growing up (embarrassing when you're sitting in the class!). And she was devoted to taking care of my grandparents as they aged.
My grandma, a tiny, feisty woman who served in the U.S. Army as a young adult driving a supply truck and then, upon being summoned home to care for her aging parents and run their store, never drove again. She made no bones about loving all five of her grandchildren, yet let it be known I was her favorite. She spoke her mind.
But it wasn't just my family. I learned from Jo-Ann, who persevered in her education to earn a Ph.D. in nursing. I observed the lessons of Lorraine, an incredibly proper yet loving woman who was the epitome of perfect manners. I respected Shirley's deep faith. I admired Jordana, a single mother by choice who adopted twin girls from Peru.
This issue of Bakersfield Life is infused with the stories of inspirational women, and women who are succeeding in their professions and with their families. I hope you enjoy reading about them.
As the weather, with any luck, starts to cool down, activities around Bakersfield heat up. Our Go & Do section this month features plenty of choices to keep you and your family entertained. From the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to the Kern County Fair to Village Fest, there's something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.