If home is where the heart is, let this issue of Bakersfield Life help you infuse your living space with all things that are good.
Our annual home and garden issue — supplemented with a homebuying guide — has everything you need to make your home an oasis for you and your family.
I remember with great trepidation buying my home in 2004. It was one height of the real estate market, and property was being snapped up within hours of hitting the market — if it really even had "hit" the market yet as real estate agents seemed to scramble to find their clients homes before they could even appear on the Multiple Listing Service. Some sellers wanted offers sight unseen! For the biggest purchase of my life? I don't think so!
So it was one afternoon when my real estate agent called me and said a home had just been listed and if I wanted to see it, I needed to go right now before the family went to what I seem to recall was soccer practice. With understanding bosses at The Bakersfield Californian who knew what I was up against — I had already been royally outbid on two other homes — I dropped everything right then to go see it. And just hours later, offer No. 3 was made, and I landed a home.
Nearly 18 years later, I'm still in the same spot, making improvements along the way. New paint inside! New roof! (Because water dripping into the living room during a storm is never a good thing.) Finishing off the dual-pane window installation the previous owners started! New kitchen floor to replace the terrible peel-and-stick job! Certainly, I have more to do. Slowly but surely.
Everyone has their own homebuying tale, and home-improvement adventures. In this issue, Business Editor John Cox captures the current state of affairs of Bakersfield's real estate market. We also offer information on home inspections and loans.
And once you're in the home of your dreams — or hopefully at least what you can afford — we have plenty of stories about how to make it your own. Our writers offer a bevy of information about undertaking home renovations, restoring old homes and conserving water and energy. And if you're into gardening or greenery, we have lots of advice from the experts on what will grow both inside and outside your home.
Check out our Go & Do section, with lots of places to explore as the sun is out and the weather is pleasant. With more events than before taking place in person rather than over a screen, this issue boasts an expanded SNAP! section. See if your friends or neighbors were captured out and about.
And may your home bring you peace and joy.
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.