Hello, 2021! You have no idea how long we've waited to welcome you with open arms. After the year we just had, you're the best thing that could have happened to us.
Now, I don't want to put a whole lot of pressure on you already, but all of us are politely asking that you treat us a little better than 2020 did. That means no new pandemics or terrifying/stressful months. Instead, this year needs to be all about positivity and happy moments. Reward us every once in a while for being efficient employees, sweet neighbors and caring family members.
It would be naive of me to think that it'll all go smoothly, so if sad things have to happen every once in a while, I'm sure we can forgive you, but nothing too crazy, OK?
If only it were that easy to manifest the year of our dreams. I'm sure most of us thought 2020 and the start of a new decade would mean that we would see the best the world has to offer and that we planned out lavish trips, experiences and events to attend. Instead we got to see some of the hardest moments possible for us all. Thankfully we still have nine years to come out on top and show 2020 that it can't stop us.
As we head into 2021, first and foremost, I'm so thankful my family and I have remained healthy and in good spirits this past year. We've all endured challenges of our own, but at the end of the day we made it through and still have each other by our sides. I wish the same for all of you.
The start of this new year will likely look very similar to the end of last year — more mask wearing, social distancing and various regulations. But I'm hopeful that changes are coming. We have news about a promising vaccine, which is so much more than we had several months ago. We've also learned a lot over the past nine months regarding how COVID-19 spreads and the best ways to take care of ourselves. Knowledge is power, and in this instance, our best tool to fight this thing once and for all.
I don't have many crazy plans for this year, but I'm hoping to safely spend as much time as I can with my loved ones and continue to explore this great state and maybe even visit some new places. Of course, this is all up in the air at the moment, but you've got to let a girl dream!
I usually don't set any resolutions for myself because, who am I kidding, I'm not going to follow them. Instead, I reflect on the past year and determine what habits I want to carry over and what I've learned that I think will help me grow. 2020 taught me to be patient, understanding and kind to the people around me because you know never what they're going through. It also taught me to slow down and think about the things and people who are most important to me. Material items don't matter in the end; it's the people that make life worth going through the ups and downs.
I guess the rest is up to you, 2021, but I'm coming into this year refreshed, renewed and ready to do my best.
Ema Sasic
Editor
661-395-7392
