Like the miners who sought and discovered large deposits of gold in the 1848 Gold Rush, you, too, may be seeking something golden in your travels this summer.
The Golden State — which adopted this nickname in 1968 — is full of opportunity, from San Diego to the south to the Bay Area to the north, from the Central Coast to the desert, and everywhere in between.
California has a reputation for all that's golden, from its gorgeous sunsets to golden fields of poppies to the glamour and lights of the big cities.
In this summer issue of Bakersfield Life, our writers invite you to explore several of the wonders of California, and those closer to home in Kern County.
Photojournalist Eliza Green and Business Editor John Cox have camping and hiking covered. Reporter Steven Mayer takes us to the Central Coast for a visit to Paso Robles. And I provide a little family friendly insight into San Diego. Social influencer Lexi Crosby highlights the best California travel spots from Palm Springs to Redding. Columnist Lisa Kimble shares the wonders of Mammoth, while historian Julie Plata takes us to Rankin Ranch closer to home.
Closer to home, this annual Kern Life issue focuses on five places to go and see per city, town or region of our county. There's (literally) a lot of ground to cover — at more than 8,100 square miles, Kern is the third largest county in California, and the 20th largest county in the country. Our cities and towns span diverse terrain, from the valley to the mountains to the desert. There's plenty for everyone.
Our reporters explored on their own and consulted civic leaders in various communities to suggest places to visit. We hope you'll find a place that's new or special to you.
Find your own "gold" in California.
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
