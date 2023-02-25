20190815-bc-Peterson

Bakersfield Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

It's a generational thing.

Whether you pick the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” (1977) or Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” (2005) or Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” (2003), there's a song for you that's between 100 and 120 beats per minute, the same rate at which you should perform compressions when administering CPR, according to the American Heart Association.