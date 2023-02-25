It's a generational thing.
Whether you pick the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” (1977) or Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” (2005) or Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” (2003), there's a song for you that's between 100 and 120 beats per minute, the same rate at which you should perform compressions when administering CPR, according to the American Heart Association.
The American Heart Association urges us to Be the Beat for ourselves — minding our own heart health — and for others, by learning to perform Hands-Only CPR.
And it's no wonder why; heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 killer of women.
The stories of the women who have survived heart disease and stroke contained in this issue are inspirational — and also show that cardiovascular issues impact women of all ages.
In addition to our focus on heart health, for Women's History Month we gathered the reflections of local women, asking them from whom in women's history they draw their inspiration, and why. The variety of responses is amazing.
Along with my own mother, I am inspired by Mother Teresa, the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity. The Albanian-Indian Catholic nun who dedicated her life to helping the poorest of the poor died of cardiac arrest at age 87 on Sept. 5, 1997. She was canonized as St. Teresa of Calcutta in 2016 in an expedited process approved by Pope John Paul II.
What inspires me about her is her steadfast dedication. I also learned she had a sense of humor. How? My dad — a registered nurse and nursing administrator — was among a small group of people present during Catholic Mass celebrated with her when she was hospitalized. My dad relayed that she thanked all the nurses, and joked about knowing they weren't paid as much as the doctors. Mother Teresa gave my dad several blessed medals, one of which he gave to me. To me, the lesson from her life's work is dedication, to whatever it is you choose to do.
I hope that the stories of both women who have survived heart disease and women who have found great inspiration, teachings and comfort from women in history give you reason to reflect, too.
Reflect on history, move forward with tools for healthy heart living.
