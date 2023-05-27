20190815-bc-Peterson

Bakersfield Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.

Growing up in San Diego, my life was enriched by myriad cultures and ethnic diversity. While there weren't many opportunities to enjoy Polish pierogi or German schnitzel and spätzle as my great-grandparents would, there was always excellent Filipino pancit, Mexican fare of every type and Vietnamese noodles.

I loved going with my family on many Sundays to the "houses" representing 31 cultures coordinated by The House of Pacific Relations in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The consortium’s purpose is to promote multicultural understanding via educational programs, tours of their beautifully decorated homes and food samples. It was here that I learned so much about cultures around the world, beyond the many I knew from personal interactions with classmates and their families.

