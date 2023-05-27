Growing up in San Diego, my life was enriched by myriad cultures and ethnic diversity. While there weren't many opportunities to enjoy Polish pierogi or German schnitzel and spätzle as my great-grandparents would, there was always excellent Filipino pancit, Mexican fare of every type and Vietnamese noodles.
I loved going with my family on many Sundays to the "houses" representing 31 cultures coordinated by The House of Pacific Relations in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The consortium’s purpose is to promote multicultural understanding via educational programs, tours of their beautifully decorated homes and food samples. It was here that I learned so much about cultures around the world, beyond the many I knew from personal interactions with classmates and their families.
Bakersfield, too, is bursting with culture and diversity. And in this month's issue, we take time to celebrate that. We've asked 10 people to write about their celebrations of cultural and ethnic diversity, and what they hope others understand about their traditions. We've highlighted several cultural celebrations in our community.
And did you know that Bakersfield has six sister cities? The first Wakayama, Japan, was established in 1961. Then several others were added: Partisan District of Minsk, Belarus (1995); Cixi, China (1996); Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico (2005); Bucheon, Republic of Korea (2006); and Amritsar, India (2011). These partnerships allow us to learn about our neighbors around the world.
This issue of Bakersfield Life also focuses on Father's Day. We have some sweet stories to share, from a family-building hiking trip to dads' reflections on their all-important role.
When I think of my dad, I think of the person who took my sister and I absolutely everywhere in San Diego. We were always on the move on weekends — yes, just as long as all studying and schoolwork were completed first! Anyone who's had a good dad says their dad is the best, and mine sure checked many of the boxes.
Looking to get out and about? There's lots to do in June, from Juneteenth commemorations to the Media Music Jam, back at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace after a three-year hiatus.
Enjoy the start of your summer!
