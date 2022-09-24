There's so much to celebrate this month!
With a hearty dose of congratulations, we present this year's 20 Under 40, people in our community who are making incredible contributions that span their professions, volunteer work and families. Many people took the time to complete our nomination form to let us know who should be among the 20 Under 40. The competition was tough, but four editors weighed in to narrow the field to the 20 standouts who were ultimately selected for this honor.
We hope you enjoy reading their stories, and take inspiration from the good that is happening in Bakersfield and beyond. These 20 people are deeply connected to the community — and their stories may lead you to add experiences to your life to grow more connected to Bakersfield.
Also this month we present the annual Wall of Hope, celebrating breast cancer survivors in partnership with Links for Life. For decades, this nonprofit organization has given meaningful support to those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and provided funds for mammograms. That's certainly worth celebrating!
As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Links for Life has a full slate of events planned. Please be sure to check out the calendar inside, and get connected with those who have survived breast cancer and those who support them.
As the weather (perhaps) begins to cool, many also begin to turn their attention to autumn favorites, whether that's the annual St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center barbecue fundraiser, the Bakersfield Museum of Art's Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival or the Greek Food Festival. We have details on all three.
Plus, in a nod to Halloween, we share stories of Bakersfield landmarks believed to be haunted, along with taking a look at popular costumes. Certainly the children among us — and plenty of adults — find fun and connections on this holiday.
I hope this issue of Bakersfield Life offers an opportunity for more community connections.
