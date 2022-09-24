20190815-bc-Peterson

Bakersfield Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

There's so much to celebrate this month!

With a hearty dose of congratulations, we present this year's 20 Under 40, people in our community who are making incredible contributions that span their professions, volunteer work and families. Many people took the time to complete our nomination form to let us know who should be among the 20 Under 40. The competition was tough, but four editors weighed in to narrow the field to the 20 standouts who were ultimately selected for this honor.