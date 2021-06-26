I was born and raised in Bakersfield. I am a true Kern resident who has seen Bakersfield and its surrounding counties continue to grow, evolve and develop through the years, from a young age.
I’ve heard the tales of the Kern River. I’ve grown up on the music of Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. I’ve picked apples in Tehachapi for years with my parents as a tradition that I eagerly await when fall approaches. I went to Taft College and spent many afternoons exploring the town, stopping by the antique stores or a new diner with friends.
And yet, as I was working on this issue, I’ve realized how much of Kern County I still have yet to explore and experience, from the various trails and scenery to its new restaurants and booming businesses near and far.
This issue highlights all that Kern County has to offer, from its parks and recreational areas to the film industry of Hollywood using it as a backdrop for more recent films and TV shows.
Coming from the marketing and communications department at CSU Bakersfield, I have also seen firsthand the graduates from this community go on to give back and all that it stands for, year after year, taking the lead for many local industries and offices. It is the residents who have made it what it is today.
Kern County continues to be a force in many areas — agriculture, oil, music, film and more. When I look at how far Kern has come, it makes me even more proud and excited for the future — the talent that will thrive, the food that will be grown and eaten, the stories that will be told.
There’s a little something for everyone here in Kern County, such as the city life of Bakersfield to the streams and waters of the Kern River Valley.
As life slowly returns to some normalcy, people are starting to venture out for dining and other adventures. While some might not be comfortable with flying out of state or even crossing into another county, there is plenty to see in our own backyard of Kern.
We hope that the following pages inspire you to safely travel and see all that this beautiful area has to offer.
So, make a few notes as you flip through this month’s issue, then hop in the car; turn up your favorite playlist and take a drive through the countryside near the two-lane highways or pick a spot near a peaceful stream or lake and enjoy what the greater Kern County community has to offer.
Shelby Parker
Editor
661-395-7392
Follow her on Instagram: @shelbyparker92
