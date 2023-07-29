I'm intrigued by the way Veronica Karr, a longtime English teacher at Rosamond High Early College Campus, approaches the teaching of writing and language.
Karr, one of three Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists, isn't hung up on the grammar and spelling rules if they prevent students from expressing themselves. Those fixes, she shared with our reporter, can come later.
I seek perfect grammar, spelling, sentence structure and word use in my role as an editor.
But as a child, I avoided writing everything I really wanted to say whenever I was unsure of the spelling or correct sentence construction. Because, of course, it would be just terrible to make an error and be marked down for it. Forget the creativity, critical thinking and expression — writing just had to be "right" in my Catholic elementary school. (This was long before the internet and an answer a keystroke away, and I didn't have a dictionary at my fingertips at every moment, especially during tests. It's just the way it was in the 1970s and '80s.)
So, I'm pleased to read that Karr — and other teachers I know — take a much more holistic approach to writing. Get it "right," but maybe first allow for expression and creativity to shine and then edit, edit and edit the work some more.
Karr's story is just one of many gems in this month's magazine, which focuses on education.
I'm thankful to the many educators and school leaders who took the time to share in this edition what's new on their campuses this school year.
In summary: May I return to high school? Our local districts provide so many options, from Early College programs and Advanced Placement courses (OK, I did have those in in the early 1990s!) to career technical education and career pathways. The myriad choices really are astounding.
You might find the story of Cal State Bakersfield's 'Runners Scholars Mentor Program intriguing, too. It pairs each incoming freshman with a faculty or staff member to provide direction, support and a listening ear.
I told the author of this piece I found it inspiring — and so different from my experience with the adviser at my university who, upon meeting me for the first time, let me know that I would not at the university receive the grades I did in high school. He implied my high school grades had been given out like candy. So much for the intense competition and standards imposed upon me and the 100 other seniors in my graduating class from San Diego's only all-girls Catholic high school.
Perhaps the adviser meant it as a twisted challenge to perform well in college. All it did was irritate me — he wasn't going to demean me! I knew what I was there to accomplish at my wonderful university, and I did so.
Onto a new school year! Whether you are a parent, grandparent, educator or student, you're sure to find stories that resonate with your experience — or give you new perspectives — in the following pages.
