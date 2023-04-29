In this jampacked issue of Bakersfield Life, we're pleased to present the results of the annual Best Of Readers’ Choice Poll.
You, our readers, have spoken, casting your ballots for everyone and everything that makes Bakersfield a place worthy of celebration. You'll find a "best" in each category followed by two "favorites."
Peruse the pages of the magazine to see where your neighbors enjoy dining, buying and having fun. See the many businesses, stores and medical providers your neighbors support.
Even as I have lived and worked in our community for 26 years, I spotted some places new to me to try out. (Looks like I better try out Zama Latin American Cuisine and Vida Vegan Eatery, to see if I should add them to my personal favorites as the vote tally suggests I should!) Hopefully the winners list adds options for you and your family, too.
And this year, we're happy to add another business — Guarantee Shoe Center — to our Hall of Fame. The store joins other successful local businesses that are dedicated to customer service, good products and community service.
Reporter John Cox collected reflections from 10 businesses on what they've done to achieve success. They're great stories demonstrating the qualities of perseverance, dedication and respect.
May is also the month for celebrating moms and graduates.
Treat your mom to a special Mother's Day celebration with our ideas on where to dine. Don't know what Mom might like that day? Enjoy Steven Mayer's interviews with five local moms on what they'd most like for their day of honor. Yes, even a good can opener makes the list! (My mom will receive a dozen Portillo's Italian beef sandwiches stuffed with sweet peppers and gravy, which she will ration out for weeks. "Beefs" are a special treat, taking her back to her Chicago roots.)
This month many schools and colleges will celebrate the hard work of their graduating students. We have the details of commencement ceremonies for Cal State Bakersfield, Bakersfield College and Taft College, as these graduates embark on the next steps in their lives.
Enjoy May, a month of celebration for so many reasons.
