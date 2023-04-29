20190815-bc-Peterson

Bakersfield Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

In this jampacked issue of Bakersfield Life, we're pleased to present the results of the annual Best Of Readers’ Choice Poll.

You, our readers, have spoken, casting your ballots for everyone and everything that makes Bakersfield a place worthy of celebration. You'll find a "best" in each category followed by two "favorites."