Driving home from work one night, I spotted a brightly illuminated digital billboard. The essence of its message: Do you need a reminder to recommit to the gym? Consider this it.
We see and hear messages to "do better" and "be better" from all directions, even on the highway after a long day of work.
The New Year's holiday seems to be that time of year when people recommit themselves to their goals. We know the aspirations: Lose weight. Exercise more, or smarter. Choose healthier food. Get your finances in order. Adjust your work-life balance. See a doctor for a checkup and any needed health screenings. Enjoy the great outdoors and clear your brain for a bit. Work on your mental health.
With that in mind, the Bakersfield Life staff and contributors have tackled all of these topics — and more — this month.
Columnist Anna Marie Frank really spoke to me with her piece about shifting one's mindset in 2022. Here's just a bit of what she wrote: "First, you must speak about your world differently in 2022 than you have spoken about it in previous years. Second, you must view your world differently than you have in previous years. And third, you must call in what it is you truly want out of this life and take action."
Wow.
Here are a few more lines from Anna Marie that struck me: "You must shatter the glass ceiling you have placed over yourself."
Double wow.
I'm not big on New Year's. To me, it's just another day. But there's something valuable about motivating words, whether on a billboard or in a column.
Here's hoping that with the New Year, you find something in this issue of Bakersfield Life that speaks to you, and makes you better.
As one of my doctors always says at the end of a visit: "Be well."
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
