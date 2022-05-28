But Mom ... I'm bored!
How many parents claim their kids say that? I don't remember saying that as a child. Depending on the year and my age, my summer days were filled with swimming at the University of San Diego pool, arts and crafts, being glued to the television to watch the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, tending to the outdoor flowers we bought each summer and suffering through the dreaded tennis camp. (What were my parents thinking?!) To this day, hearing Tears for Fears' "Shout" takes me right back there.
Then, as a teenager, I worked full-time in an air-conditioned hospital business office making stellar pay (more than my first journalism job with a bachelor's degree, but that's another story!) while my peers made $4.25 an hour in the hot sun at Sea World. They had more fun, but I made bank to help with college expenses.
And so as summer settles in, undoubtedly families will be in search of fun to combat cries of "Mom, I'm bored!" Photojournalist Eliza Green rounds up camping recommendations in Kern County and beyond. Reporter Ishani Desai highlights great family outings. And for teenagers, John Cox offers advice for job-seekers. Hint: Employers are desperate to hire, and not just for entry-level positions.
We also celebrate Father's Day this month with stories on what to do with Dad for his special day, and the reflections area sons share about their fathers. Their individual stories provide a window into not only these particular families, but also history lessons of the times and the Central Valley.
Let's not forget our pets, who are part of our families. Our reporters highlight all kinds of information for our furry friends, from how to choose a fitting name to hiking with a pet to accessing veterinary care to keep them in tiptop shape.
Whatever your summer brings, may it bring you peace and joy with your family and pets. And may it exclude tennis camp ... unless that's your thing!
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
