“If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”
The Joker said that in a “Batman” movie many years and several reboots ago. While the context revolved around disrupting order and causing chaos, his words ring true. It coincides with the saying, “Do what you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” The idea of getting paid to do something you naturally enjoy is the goal of many but not always attained by all.
But after seeing the work of many Bakersfield residents involved in the local arts scene, I feel there is a necessary, more important, half to the Crown Prince of Crime’s memorable quote.
“If you’re good at something, never do it for free. But if you’re passionate about it, you’ll do it anyway.”
That’s because many involved in the arts do it on a voluntary basis. These are full-time working professionals who make art and participate in local theater productions in their spare time. It’s a labor of love, requiring lots of dedication and sacrifice for the opportunity to do what they enjoy most — a chance to create and inspire that stems from early childhood.
When we’re kids, we’re encouraged to engage our creative side. We’re pushed to try new things — take art classes, learn to play an instrument, take up dance — in an effort to stimulate our imaginations. Our drawings would be proudly displayed on refrigerator doors for all to see and performances and recitals recorded and shared with family and friends. But after a certain point, that optimism and support begins to fade away. Eventually, we’re told to “grow up” and get an education that will lead to a well-paying job.
And many of us do — at the cost of our artistic endeavors.
Once considered the “artist of the class” throughout elementary school, I’m now limited to the occasional doodle here and there, usually on a Post-it note.
But I’ve met local artists and performers who didn’t let that creative spirit die, continuing to pursue their passions well into adulthood. These are the men and women who beautify our city with their work on public murals and adorn the walls of local art galleries, and the ones on the receiving end of standing ovations following a performance at one of Bakersfield’s many theaters.
They add life and color to the community through their efforts — a dedication born out of love of the arts and a passion for the craft. Your work entertains us and stimulates our dormant imaginations.
And for that, we thank you.
