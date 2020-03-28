The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability.
Had I written this a week ago, there would be a noticeable change in subject, tone and direction. Oh the difference a few days can make.
There’s no denying the impact COVID-19, otherwise known as the new coronavirus, has had on communities around the world. As of now, events and other large public gatherings are being postponed or canceled, businesses are limiting services or temporarily closing their doors, and social distancing has become the preferred practice to prevent the spread of illness.
How long this continues to be the norm, only time will tell. With that said, there is no guarantee that the events featured in this issue will take place. As frustrating as that may be, we need to remember that it’s better to endure a little inconvenience now to avoid more severe complications further down the road. After all, this affects all of us.
That’s life for you. We may not be able to control what happens, but we can control how we handle ourselves in the aftermath. After all, life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you respond to it.
We can sit in isolation and sulk or we can remember that there’s still so much life to be lived during these difficult and scary times. We can prioritize self-
preservation or we can extend a helping hand to those who need it. We shouldn’t let fear or worry prevent us from making the most of the situation or keep us from treating each other like human beings. Kindness is also contagious, so let’s spread as much of it as we can for that transcends distance and separation.
How we respond to something typically reflects our views on the world around us. Do you see the glass as half full or half empty?
The cancellation of sporting events, festivals and the like can be a hindrance on one’s social life, but it can also be an opportunity for quality personal time with friends and family. Additional time at home can be turned into an opportunity to reconnect with one’s self, tackle those household tasks we’ve been neglecting or just get some much-needed rest.
But it can be hard to stay optimistic when so much of what’s going on can easily be seen as negative. That’s why we need to be there for one another. Those with half-full glasses can help fill the half-empty ones so we all have enough to drink during the drought.
Like all things, this too shall pass. Through adversity, we unite. So stay safe, stay healthy and let’s continue to take care of ourselves and each other.
