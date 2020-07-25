I went on a bike ride with the Kern Wheelmen recreational group in Tehachapi in late June and got lost.
Not lost in a literal sense. I knew exactly where I was — sitting on a bench along West Tehachapi Boulevard next to Kohnen’s Country Bakery and across from the Tehachapi Visitor Center.
I was lost in thought.
I was consumed by the silence that came between waves of passing cars. The friendly gestures of head nods and hand waves of passing walkers and cyclists. The lullaby of birds nestled in the trees. Even the strong breeze was relaxing — that is, until we had to ride into it to get back to our cars.
It’s an opportunity you don’t always get in the city.
I don’t know how long I sat on that bench, separated from the group that was enjoying well-deserved baked goods on Kohnen’s outdoor patio, but I do know I could have stayed there for hours. These are moments we can easily miss if we don’t take the time to enjoy and appreciate them. And we should make more of an effort to seek them out.
It’s strange how a short drive can make you feel an entire world away. But that’s Kern County for you. California’s third-largest county by area is full of less-traveled roads and rural areas away from its cities just begging to be explored. And if you ask me for my biased opinion, the best way to conduct that exploration is by bike or on foot.
Whether in the mountain community of Tehachapi, the lakeside community of Lake Isabella, the buttes in California City, the trails of Sequoia National Forest or the high elevations of the Los Padres National Forest, it’s all in Kern County and it’s difficult to take in driving 60-plus miles per hour. It’s hard to breathe in the fresh air inside the cabin of a vehicle. It’s a challenge trying to listen to the sounds of nature amid roaring engines and rolled-up windows.
On a bike or on foot, however, you can’t help but take in your surroundings and remember the journey. The blue skies and green landscapes that are seldom found in the city, especially during summertime. The rhythmic sound of your breathing and the feeling of accomplishment that overwhelms you once you get to your destination, knowing that it was you and you alone who got you there.
These feelings can be experienced by everyone year-round. Instead of packing up for the beach, get a head start on the day and experience Kern County in the cool, early hours of the morning. You won’t forget it. You won’t regret it. And you’ll be looking forward to the next opportunity to get out there and get lost.
