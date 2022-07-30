“Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death." — Albert Einstein
While my educational attainment could never match that of the famous theoretical physicist, Einstein's words resonate with me — always learn, and be open to learning something new.
I never took a physics course, I'm honestly glad to say. Science wasn't my strong subject. But learning and intellectual growth throughout one's lifetime? I can get on board with that.
My school days were filled with memorization, conformity and not a lot of creativity. Pretty much everyone in the same classroom completed the same activities, and there wasn't a lot of variation as a child and teen in the 1970s and 1980s. Certainly college was much more exciting, when a world of learning possibilities opened for me.
Fast-forward to 2022, and school looks completely different — and I'd argue for the better. Groups of students tackle real-world issues. Children have many more choices in how they accomplish learning goals. It's not so cookie-cutter anymore.
Not only are there so many more choices during the school day, but there are also choices in after-school programs. No longer are kids simply completing homework in silence. Sure, there's usually homework time, but there are so many other enrichment activities to supplement and complement the school day.
To share the excitement surrounding the start of the new school year, in this issue several public school districts, along with Cal State Bakersfield, Bakersfield College and Taft College, lay out what awaits learners of all ages as students return to instruction in August.
Current and retired teachers share why they entered their profession. And we highlight lots of innovations in education. Even our columnists address learning.
And in this last blast of summer, our writers also share places to go before the routines of the school year kick in. Perhaps you'd like to check out the Trail of 100 Giants, or the many scenic and historic stops along Highway 395.
Best wishes to the young and young at heart, students, teachers, parents, school staff and leaders as they work to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning this academic year.
