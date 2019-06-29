Vida Vegan
Vida Vegan has evolved from the owners hosting vegan dinners, to a booth at farmers markets and finally opening an actual restaurant in late April. The menu is a work in progress, offering items of Thai, Salvadoran, Columbian, Mexican and American influence. I had the pad see ew, a common Thailand street food consisting of rice noodles stir-fried in soy sauce with carrot strings, broccoli, and yellow and green onions. Think pad thai with less spice. The yellow onions were somewhat caramelized, imparting a sweetness to the dish and the small broccoli flowerets were perfectly tender-crisp. Vida Vegan also serves an assortment of vegan desserts and I can’t wait to go back and try the purepas, a fusion of pupusas from El Salvador and arepas from Columbia and Venezuela.
– Glenn Hammett, art director
Vida Vegan
4530 Stine Road
661-573-3202
