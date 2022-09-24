It's safe to say that if you've been doing something for 20 years that you may be an expert.
Although Mary Mekhel would likely not describe herself that way, she certainly knows what she's doing when it comes to the Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, which takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
For the last 20 years, she has overseen all the baking along with other items added along the way. She joined the church 22 years ago, first volunteering with the festival cooks under the guidance of Virginia Liascos.
"There was a group of old ladies making cookies and stuffed grape leaves," Mekhel said. "I joined them to help and suddenly they decided I would take over."
Luckily she likes to cook, and she has overseen all the goodies sold in the church's pastry room as well as the dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and the rest of the a la carte booth, falafel, pastitsio (pasta with meat and bechamel sauce) and the stuffed peppers.
Like the falafel, the peppers were added to the festival lineup as an alternative for those not enjoying the Greek chicken or other grilled meat items.
"We started them four or five years ago," Mekhel said of the peppers she called yemista, which is Greek for stuffed. "A lot of people are vegetarian."
"This year I'm making a little bit more because people like them. Last year, in the middle of the second day, they finished them all. I didn’t expect that."
Mekhel, who is Egyptian, said the recipe isn't Greek in origin but she was reassured by church members that it's similar to traditional Greek cuisine.
The cook knows she has weeks of baking to go, along with stuffing locally sourced grape leaves and assembling the spanakopita (spinach pie) and tiropita (cheese pie), which will be made fresh again this year (after being outsourced last year).
But she won't be doing it alone. St. George is a church strong with volunteers, some of whom start in mid-August with festival prep.
"The festival bring our young adults and the kids and the ladies together," Mekhel said. "That's really something that I enjoy — that they come and they help.
"The fellowship when we do stuff together, it's really great. When people come and enjoy the food, it makes me really happy. It's happiness for me.
"It teaches the kids they belong to the church, it's their home."
Irene Sinapole, who handles publicity for the festival, said the community spirit will also be evident with the return of Synthesi, the Greek band from Los Angeles that will perform all three days of the festival.
"With their music, they're more interactive. If people want to dance, there will be lessons."
"I look at the festival as food for your soul. With the music and the ambiance, there is an energy, something you can't put your finger on."
Yemista (aka Mary’s stuffed peppers)
Serves 4
4 organic medium bell peppers, topped and seeded
1 cup minced onion
1 cup chopped parsley
1 cup diced tomatoes
1 cup tomato sauce, with extra for topping
1/2 tsp. dried dill
1¼ cups uncooked white rice
Mint, fresh or dried, to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
Saute onions in olive or canola oil until translucent. Add parsley and diced tomatoes. Saute 5 minutes.
Add 1 cup tomato sauce, mint, salt, pepper, dill and uncooked white rice. Mix well. Stuff peppers three-quarters of the way full to allow for rice expansion when cooking.
Top with a mixture of more sauce, oil and salt thinned with a small amount of water. Add enough to cover the peppers.
Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes or cook on the stovetop until the rice is done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.