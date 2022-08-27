Kristina Saldaña is a woman of many passions. That includes a love of theater, which she celebrates through her roles as administration coordinator for Cal State Bakersfield's Department of Music and Theatre and as the financial director of The Empty Space, a local nonprofit community theater.

But one of her earliest loves was baking and cooking, which she has done since age 14. (She said she learned early on that if you always bring cookies, people look forward to seeing you, so she just went with it.)