Kristina Saldaña is a woman of many passions. That includes a love of theater, which she celebrates through her roles as administration coordinator for Cal State Bakersfield's Department of Music and Theatre and as the financial director of The Empty Space, a local nonprofit community theater.
But one of her earliest loves was baking and cooking, which she has done since age 14. (She said she learned early on that if you always bring cookies, people look forward to seeing you, so she just went with it.)
Saldaña has used her culinary arts degree from Bakersfield College and bachelor’s degree in business management from CSUB with previous stints at local spots Cafe Med and Spotlight Bistro.
Now she mainly cooks and bakes for family and friends at her leisure. The home chef enjoys catering and planning events, feeding her friends, and finding any opportunity to combine those two things.
This recipe for creamy lemon pasta with seared chicken breasts is a staple in Saldaña's household.
She said it can easily be switched up by using salmon, steak or shrimp as well as swapping in any pasta shape you prefer.
Creamy lemon pasta with seared chicken breasts
Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 20 minutes | Total: 35 minutes
16-ounce box of spaghetti
2 lemons, juiced and zested
1/2 cup reserved pasta water
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Red pepper flakes (optional)
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Bring a large pot of water to a rapid boil over high heat. Season heavily with salt. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, for 9 to 10 minutes until al dente. Before pasta is finished cooking, reserve a half-cup of pasta water and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl mix together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Pat chicken breasts dry with a paper towel and sprinkle each side thoroughly with seasoning mix. Heat a good drizzle of olive oil in a large nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet over medium/high heat and cook chicken 5 to 7 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Once fully cooked (165 F), remove chicken from pan, cover with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Wipe out the pan.
Melt butter in the same pan over medium/low heat. Add minced garlic and lemon zest, sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the reserved pasta water, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Simmer on low for 3 to 4 minutes.
When pasta is finished cooking, drain and add to the simmering sauce. Toss to coat, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add heavy cream, Parmesan and red pepper flakes (if desired), and toss thoroughly to coat the pasta.
Slice your seared chicken breasts and serve over pasta. Optional: Garnish with parsley, Parmesan and red pepper flakes, and serve with your favorite green vegetable.
