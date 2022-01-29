It takes a lot to convince Pete Tittl to review the same restaurant twice in one year (or for his editor to allow it). In the case of Two Goats & The Goose, he was drawn back for new menu items. In this case, it centered on duck carnitas tacos.
"I love duck. I don’t know why," he wrote in November. "Perhaps it’s a genetic thing. My father would order duck anywhere no matter how it was prepared, something he once told me came from his Air Force days in Korea. I’ve never been to Korea, but I’ve never ordered duck and not liked it. It could be like the family’s unnatural obsession with chicken wings, which extended to my two brothers and my son. Three generations. More research is needed."
He was taken with the crispy duck, served in corn tortillas with cherry plum chipotle sauce, pickled onions and cilantro.
"What the kitchen does here is similar to those pork bites (appetizer), and it’s really great, particularly with the garnishes, the plum and cherry adding that sweetness, which is a natural companion for this particular type of poultry, the pickled onions adding a sharpness to the palate experience, the cilantro keeping a bit of Mexico in what seems otherwise far more Asian."
Dining in March, he revisited a menu favorite: chile verde fries.
Pete wrote, "Regular readers of this column will know how much I love the chile verde from this restaurant, dating back to the days when it was a Wednesday special and I was thrilled when it was added to the regular menu.
"What’s so great about it? It’s really spicy, on a par with what Red Pepper offers and that’s a high compliment in my book. It has that texture and taste that just suggest a long, slow-cooking process, with the flavors mingling and merging and evolving into something entirely different. There are large, substantial cubes of pork and some stringy strands mixed throughout. The green sauce has a tartness that makes everything come alive in your mouth.
"Everyone at the table had to sample it, and the verdict was unanimous. I like it on the fries with just a bit of Jack and cheddar cheese melting on top because you can eat it with a fork and the potatoes complement the stew so well. You can also get it in a cup, which I recommend for first-timers who may be wary of the spiciness, or in a bowl with rice and corn tortillas."
For those with room for dessert, he recommends "cake in a cup," which is offered in rotating flavors.
"Think of it as a parfait with cake cubes mixed with pudding, whipped cream, miniature peanut butter cups, all sorts of things. One of my companions had never tried this before, and we got the triple chocolate that had those peanut butter cups, chocolate cake and chocolate pudding alternating in various layers. It’s made in house, and it’s fun. The other option that night was a white cake with mixed berries and cream but you can’t beat chocolate."
