Every restaurant has done the pandemic pivot, adjusting menus and practices over the past two years. Some have emerged stronger even amid changes, including ReMix Asian Kitchen.
A longtime favorite of Pete Tittl's, the Stockdale Highway restaurant is known for its variations on Hawaiian, Japanese and Korean cuisines courtesy of owner Sung Suh, whose mind is "always working," according to the critic.
The garlic noodles with shrimp were highlighted in the most recent review: "The garlic level was nearly perfect, not overwhelming, just right. The noodles were the perfect balance between al dente and too soft, but they'd absorbed so many flavors, particularly of the finely chopped white onions that had been caramelized and were perfect with the shrimp."
His companion ordered the ramen bowl made with pork broth, "a healthy portion of house-made chashu pork, a boiled egg, roasted tomato slices floating on top and garlic oil in it, the oil being the touch that worked so well with the pork."
For those preferring takeout and worried about how ramen would fare (when noodles sitting too long in broth can weaken the overall flavor), ReMix packages the broth and noodles separately for a better to-go dining experience.
Tittl gave ReMix top marks for value even as he noted the prices are normal.
He writes, "It's because what I have consistently noticed about this restaurant is that you don't get what you pay for. You get better. The quality of both the ingredients and the preparation is on a par with more expensive restaurants."
