Since 1979, chef Gilbert Sabedra has been feeding this city at this longtime local Mexican restaurant.
Chile verde, which the dining columnist enjoys in its various forms at this northeast Bakersfield gem, still surprised him during a visit in June.
Pete Tittl wrote of the shrimp chile verde, "Based on the name, you may be expecting five large shrimp mixed with a typical green chile verde sauce, but this is a lot more artful, with a sauce heavy with onions, red and green peppers, jalapeños, pasilla chiles, all cut in strips and swimming in a light garlicky broth. I was warned that it was spicy, but it was quite reasonable."
The charbroiled fish tacos delighted his companion, who noted the very light spritz of dressing on the cabbage allowed you to taste the delicate flavor of the charbroiled, almost blackened whitefish.
Even with a slightly pared-down menu, Tittl notes there are many exciting options he has enjoyed in the past including the shrimp Culiacan, wrapped in bacon and served with an "awesome jalapeño-garlic light cream sauce"; the lobster and shrimp tacos, presented with a similar sauce; pork chops with two great sauces (roasted red pepper and a yellow chile mole sauce); and the zarape made with charbroiled shrimp, which highlights the kitchen’s zarape sauce (onions, cilantro, avocado, roasted red peppers and chiles).
