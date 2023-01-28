When it comes to the local pizza scene, it pays to stand out. For Pizz-a-Perfection, that angle is specializing in Indian-style pizzas.
Its location on Harris Road was previously home to The Fuchsian Pizza Sector, another pizza spot that offered creative pies.
A striking painting of an Indian woman eating pizza out of a cardboard box greets you on the wall, preparing you for the restaurant's fusion menu that includes options like tandoori tikka, popping paneer, and Indian-style veggie pizzas and curry fries, labeled a "British favorite," with pickled red onion, spicy yellow peppers and curry sauce.
The tikka pizza was a favorite of Pete Tittl's dining party, with everyone enjoying the pie with creamy garlic white sauce, small chunks of spiced chicken breast and ultra-fresh veggies, including "tiny, diced bits of onion, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms and jalapenos."
He wrote, "The jalapenos seem to pop up a lot and you can't beat that. They were included on the (Desi garlic) breadsticks, which were made with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese."
The group also enjoyed a pepperoni pizza, which was scorched really well to crisp up the pork sausage with a browned, bready crust, and a barbecue chicken pizza featuring a house-made barbecue sauce, red onion strands and a sprinkling of cilantro.
Tittl also appreciated the care the cashier took over an order of wings, asking if they wanted them heavily sauced or drier.
"He explained the latter are crispier, so we chose that, and these meaty wing segments had all the flavor of a heavily sauced product but with an appealing crispy texture," Tittl wrote.
