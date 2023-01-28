Pizz-a-Perfection

8500 Harris Road, 661-340-1346, orderpizzaperfection.com

Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Prices range from $4.99 to $5.99 for appetizers and $9.99 to $13.99 for wings to $12.99 to $29.49 for pizzas

Takeout-friendly, delivery through Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub