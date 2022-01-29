What's newer than New Vintage Grill? How about a new location?
The second location opened last spring on Truxtun Avenue with a bigger space, eclectic design and full bar service.
"It's the same great menu as you find at the northwest location, including those amazing breakfast 'spuds' that still knock my socks off," Tittl wrote in April.
His companion's Bejarano salad ($14.95) with jalapeño cilantro ranch and an avocado jalapeño crema was as good as they remembered.
"New Vintage has always been a place with great dinner salads, served in large silver bowls that guarantee you’ll get a full meal out of the experience," he wrote. "Though we struggled to pronounce this salad while ordering it, we did admire the way the lean-tasting ground beef was grilled with strands of white onions mixed in, lots of cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, green pepper strips, black olives and a lot of ultra-fresh romaine lettuce. I can’t say for sure those dressings are house-made but they sure leave that impression."
Tittl's Godfather pizza was a simple creation topped with onions, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, pepperoni and crumbled Italian sausage.
He wrote, "I like it because there’s a good balance of veggies and meat, and the crust was crispy on the bottom."
Tittl also sampled a mai tai, one of the new "classic cocktails" at this location.
"My mai tai gives you an idea of how thoughtful they are in the ingredients: pineapple and orange juice, Myers's dark rum, RumHaven coconut rum and Captain Morgan’s spiced rum. Not too strong, but exceptionally alluring."
