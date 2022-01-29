A parkway and a pandemic couldn't slow Moo Creamery, which Pete Tittl calls the Timex watch of local restaurants ("It takes a licking and keeps on ticking.")
The columnist has many favorites on the restaurant's menu, this time opting for a beefy dinner of chili cheese fries and brisket taquitos.
He wrote, "Brisket, a slow-cooked gem that has long been a personal favorite, yields so much more flavor in these taquitos. Three taquitos were on the plate, with crema drizzled over them, served with some outstanding side dishes: cumin-heavy black beans, a cabbage slaw made with a light vinaigrette, and the smallest bits of feta cheese, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and cilantro."
The fries at Moo, which are fresh-cut and made with Kirschenmann Farms Kennebec potatoes, have delighted him in the poutine, with an amazing bacon gravy, as well as this dish topped with the house chili and sharp cheddar.
"Just the choice of the cheese shows you how thoughtful the food selections are in this restaurant," he wrote. "We live in a mild cheddar world, but sharp cheddar is where the power is, where the cheese taste is assertive without being rude. The chili is made with finely ground beef and could stand on its own, but with the fries, well, it's just elevated."
There's also a level of artistry in the healthier options like the greens + grains salad, a trio of greens (spinach, kale and arugula) with sweet potatoes, almonds, dried cranberries, scallions, goat cheese, and farro and quinoa; and the harvest salad with a mix of baby arugula and kale mixed with Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, sweet potato, avocado and balsamic onions and almonds.
