It's always a good feeling when people get back to doing what they love. In the case of Mom's House, it's soul food.
The original team who opened J's Place when it started on Ming Avenue (before heading out to Rosedale) returned to the business after the death of the current owner.
All the folks who missed the old chicken and waffles and fried catfish headed back for a fix of good ol' Southern food, including Pete Tittl, who visited not long after the reopening last summer.
He ordered the fried catfish with a side of macaroni and cheese and a waffle (yes, a waffle as a side dish).
The fish reminded him of when his dad offered fried perch — caught locally in Lake Michigan — on Fridays at his Park Cafe in Manitowoc, Wis.
"My dad's way was to give it a simple dusting of cornmeal and deep fry it, and what Mom’s House offers with the catfish reminds me of that simple but appealing way of making fish," he wrote. "Great food doesn't have to be complicated."
For good measure, he also ordered a chicken wing on the side to see if the quality was still as he remembered.
"The chicken is the same as it ever was, also exceedingly crunchy and coated with flour with just a bit of black pepper in it, and I look forward to ordering it with a waffle again in the future. The waffles here are thin but dense and dark inside and out, with a real substantial mouthfeel and taste, lots of butter on top. I would recommend those, too."
