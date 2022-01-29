With successful locations in Wasco and Shafter, La Imperial Taqueria headed to Bakersfield bringing amazing tacos made with fresh-made corn tortillas.
"Everything was great, even though we possibly ordered too much," Pete Tittl wrote in his Jan. 3 review.
Tacos are available a la carte for $2 to $3 with a choice of 13 proteins — including carnitas, chile verde, asada, tongue, head, tripe, shrimp, fish, chorizo and birria de chivo (braised goat meat).
He recommends paying the additional $1 charge to have those served on homemade corn tortillas, writing "... those tortillas, soft like pancakes and moist, would have made anything taste great."
His taco meat choices also went over well: "The chile verde was not excessively spicy, the carnitas had a mix of crunchy and moist pork strands and the asada was so good my companion wished she had ordered the asada fries or a plate of those tacos."
"Even the jaded Bakersfield Mexican restaurant veteran will be impressed by the fare here. The (chicken) flautas, for example, were rolled tighter than a Cuban cigar, grease free, crispy enough to shatter at the pressure of a tooth, the moist chicken inside seasoned with the perfect touch. My (shredded beef) enchiladas had a sauce that did not have the bitter notes you sometimes get from red enchilada sauce, and the beef had that same moist, alluring texture that the poultry in the flautas possessed."
