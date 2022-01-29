Pete Tittl visited Hungry Hunter Steakhouse for an early 2021 review, noting the restaurant had remained nimble amid restrictions with extended happy hour specials, holiday meal packages and an outdoor tent.
When it came to the food, there was a menu with many old favorites — the garlic lovers' New York steak, whiskey peppercorn top sirloin, prime rib, steak Diane, Norwegian salmon, the hot and spicy shrimp appetizer, etc. — and new items.
Although the salad wheel was gone, "everything else in the meal was perfect" with flame-broiled swordfish and sun-dried tomato chicken for his companion.
"The chicken (two large breasts) was seared and served with a house-made, light, creamy Parmesan cheese and sun-dried tomato sauce worthy of a fine restaurant," he wrote. "My swordfish was more simply prepared, with a finish of just a brush of garlic butter that was adequate enough to make its presence known without being overwhelming. I wanted to taste that fish, and I could."
He credited part of his fine dining experience to the service.
"Our waitress was a picture of grace throughout the dining experience, handling other tables with a quiet charm, perfect in her timing while checking on us, quite knowledgeable about the food and the restaurant. I really had the sense that she enjoys her work, and that really made it a wonderful night."
