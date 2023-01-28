It's always thrilling to find that even after a beloved restaurant departs that another wonderful option can spring up in its place.
Horse in the Alley, which in 2018 took over the downtown spot last inhabited by T.L. Maxwell's, has continued to thrive under its owners, Jason and Beth Browder.
Along with a classic retro atmosphere, this historic spot has a simple but intriguing menu highlighting steaks and seafood as well as an alluring wine list that makes it perfect for special occasion dining.
Diners enjoy the small touches, including the fresh, warm sourdough rolls with heated olive oil kept warm by a candle underneath that are presented to start and being checked in on by Jason during the meal.
Don't let the most expensive entree — $175 (as of May) for a 20-ounce lobster tail and filet mignon dinner — intimidate you. Most of the menu is competitively priced, ranging from $50 to $65 for steaks and pasta, chicken and seafood dishes in the $20 to $30 area.
The rack of lamb, which Tittl ordered lollipop style, featured the kind of sauce he said great lamb needs, a rosemary-merlot sauce that the menu says has "a hint of mint."
Although the name concerned him, his companion's lemon drop grilled salmon was not sweet like the similarly named cocktail but rather grilled perfectly, served with a thin layer of avocado and a dill-enhanced sauce.
As expected, service was excellent in the hands of Gil, who spoke in a soothing voice, seemed to have everything always in hand while tending to his tables, and was knowledgeable about the food and wines.
"In short, the kind of server a high-end restaurant should have," Tittl wrote. "I will bet he gets regulars requesting seating at his tables."
Diners must leave room for the restaurant's variation on South African malva pudding cake, adapted from the one on Maxwell's menu.
Horse in the Alley's version is a darker apricot jam sponge cake with a caramelized top and served with crème anglaise.
"If you've never had it, you are missing out."
Tittl reminds readers that reservations are a must, given the restaurant's small dining room and limited hours. Visit the website or call after 4 p.m. to reserve your spot.
