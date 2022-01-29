Pete Tittl headed out to Hodel's Country Dining for a review in May, worried about its “near-death experience" in 2020 when rumors swirled about the owners calling it quits.
Luckily the Hodel family kept the business going and continued to offer the high-quality buffet for which it had become known.
Although he said his companion is not a fan of most buffets, he wrote "every time I take her to Hodel’s, she marvels at the quality of the meal, and I’m not just talking about the famous barbecue night on Fridays (seems like some people go there every week — a great way to get ready for the weekend, I tell you). On the way out, she can’t wait to get back in the future."
He was thrilled to return for breakfast with the famous cinnamon rolls, the omelet station, those "amazingly crisp but high-quality waffles" and the fresh fruit bar.
"What makes the place so distinctive is the emphasis on quality," he wrote. "All of us have dug scrambled eggs out of a bin, often at a hotel buffet, and they’re usually dry and lifeless. Not here. The eggs, probably because they seemed to be presented in a small tin that leads to more frequent replacement, were fluffy and light, not watery or hard."
The meats also impressed with the bacon "crisp, thick and so smoky" and chunks of grilled pork sausage, with skins on, that were "legions away from the small, tired Farmer John links that most places trot out."
"The omelet bar is always great with a dozen different ingredient options, lots of veggies including broccoli, mushrooms, olives and jalapeños," he continued. "It’s actually a scramble filled with cheese if you wish, and the young man working the station was keeping people lined up after ordering and he was so cordial throughout the process, even thinking that he overcooked mine. No, it was perfect."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.