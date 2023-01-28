Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station.

Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the barbecue spot moved inside the Cataldo's Pizzeria on New Stine Road, extending its hours and offerings.