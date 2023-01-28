Barbecue lovers are willing to go the extra mile for some good food. That was definitely the case with G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which got its start 6 miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43 inside a Chevron station.
Luckily for those in Bakersfield, the barbecue spot moved inside the Cataldo's Pizzeria on New Stine Road, extending its hours and offerings.
Pete Tittl wrote that the newcomer is a nice addition to the local barbecue scene alongside standbys like Salty's, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba's.
He reviewed G's before it relocated and warned that, like any good barbecue spot, it will run out of meat on occasion.
That's understandable with the brisket, which Tittl had in a sandwich. Of the beef, he praised the "nice smoke ring, decent flavorful but not overwhelming rub" presented in nice, tender slices with a solid barbecue sauce on the outside.
"Dino" beef ribs, offered only on certain days, are so popular that some people would call ahead to pick them up later in the day.
"I can see why they're a big draw," he wrote, noting the "really nice smoky taste" of the ribs.
Also worthy of recommendation are the barbecued chicken, which is red like tandoori chicken and particularly smoky, the tri-tip and the beans, which "had a reasonable but not overdone amount of meat bits with onion and celery mixed in."
Noting the G's crew is pleasant and helpful, Tittl recommends you call them ahead of time to find what's left and see if they'll save you some.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.