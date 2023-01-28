G's Smoked Texas BBQ

2500 New Stine Road (inside Cataldo's Pizzeria), 661-569-9305

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices range from sandwiches for $10 to $15 to combo plates for $15 to $48 and meats by the pound for $15 to $30.

Takeout-friendly