Sometimes you want to indulge a little but you don't want to overdo it. That's where Frugatti's has excelled. Along with its full-calorie Italian fare, the restaurant offers a fitness menu with healthy options that don't sacrifice flavor.
"Everything we sampled on this visit may have been new, but they reminded us of all the reasons we love the place," Pete Tittl wrote in February. "The emphasis on quality ingredients, real fresh garlic, roasted red peppers, pasta that is always al dente, little things like the caramelized lemon rind in that (fit menu lemon ricotta) cheesecake that just really made this supposedly healthy dessert pop."
Great ingredients help the restaurant stand out, starting with tomatoes from the Cortopassi family in Modesto and the extra virgin olive oil ("so good with that fresh baked bread at the beginning of the meal") from Verni Olive Oil Co. brought from the small Italian village of Sannicandro Di Bari to Clovis, California, in 1980 by second-generation grower Saverio Verni.
The filet tip bucatini impressed him with its Angus beef and imported pasta: "What makes this pasta great is it's tossed with small chunks of tomato, parsley, shaved fresh Parmesan and burrata, a cow’s milk mozzarella that is creamy and less of a blank slate than it’s more well-known cousin. With the beef on top, it’s just a well-designed treat."
Of his companion's fitness scampi — with five jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic and olive oil, some rosemary potato chunks and grilled asparagus spears — he said: "Heckuva plate for only 340 calories, and the shrimp was particularly fresh-tasting. Like most of the items on the fitness menu we’ve tried, you don’t feel shortchanged on taste even if the calorie count is low."
