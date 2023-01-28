The small local chain El Puesto has made a name for itself in a competitive local Mexican restaurant scene.
Opening its first location, a humble place with outdoor tables on East Brundage Lane at Mount Vernon Avenue, El Puesto then expanded into another location, taking over Corner Bakery Cafe's former home on California Avenue.
There is no trace of the former resident in what is now El Puesto Cocina y Cantina, which is resplendent with fantastic murals, a small 10-seat bar and cozy seating area where people can wait to be seated or enjoy drinks.
This isn't your average local Mexican spot: The menu is available in Spanish and English, the house music includes modern Spanish music, and instead of the expected chips and salsa, diners are served pinwheel snacks (flour chicharrones) with red sauce drizzled over them.
Pete Tittl's companion, who he calls "a dedicated student of mole sauces," ordered the enchiladas con mole consisting of corn tortillas, made in house, that were stuffed with stewed, shredded chicken breast.
Tittl writes of the mole, "I realize that mole means so many different tones and flavors, like curry in Indian food, but this version was just a bit redder-orange and much spicier than what we've sampled at Red Pepper and Los Agaves (in Santa Barbara)."
Noting the sauces are the stars at El Puesto, he wrote he and his companion "resisted the impulse to lick the plate."
Also falling in the "take-your-breath-away excellent" category were the flautas poblano.
"The flautas, filled with moist, shredded stewed chicken, were imperfect, scorched crunchy in spots — no chance of looking like the lifeless, perfect, frozen product too many places serve. Ultra-crispy and dark, dark brown. The green poblano sauce was made with garlic, tomatillos, cilantro and a bit of cream — not too much."
