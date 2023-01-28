It's rare that a restaurant would warrant two reviews in one year but Bread & Honey proved irresistible to Pete Tittl, who named it the "best-kept dinner secret in town."
He first visited the business at Panama Lane and Ashe Road for a February review, remarking that it had a Santa Monica vibe with a bright, airy dining area.
Appearances were deceiving with the avocado toast, which was presented simply but packed a flavor punch with a smokiness to the bread that was topped by avocado slices, a balsamic reduction, lemon zest, shaved radish, tomato and microgreens.
"Overall, it seemed rudimentary, but the combination of flavors and textures was great," he wrote.
He was also impressed by the Montreal omelet, which had three different colored sauteed peppers, sauteed purple onions and fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, and finely minced beef, with just a bit of pepper jack cheese.
After a satisfying visit, which also included sampling many delicious pastries, he was drawn back this fall when his neighbor Lawrence alerted him that the eatery was now serving dinner.
Tittl and his dining companion became members of the "clean plate club" thanks to their order of garlic shrimp and chicken flautas.
The former consisted of a mound of buttered white rice surrounded by nine medium shrimp cooked with fresh garlic and butter, and a few red pepper flakes. The latter featured slow-cooked chicken inside the clearly house-made flautas that were buried under lettuce and sour cream, a drizzle of guacamole and some queso fresco, making it almost like a salad.
With other recent dinner options like Del Mar tacos made with octopus, chile verde (with or without linguini), blackened salmon and rib-eye steak, there are plenty of reasons for repeat visits to the southwest spot.
