Bakersfield certainly loves its Thai food and we're lucky to enjoy the success of current restaurants as well as new ones like Blue Table.
Opened last summer, this tiny family-run restaurant offers a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl recommends shrimp lovers consider the tamarind shrimp, one of Blue Table's signature dishes.
He writes of the dish, "The shrimp were stunning. There was a platter of a dozen large, perfectly fresh and brittle-crispy shellfish, with roasted chiles, a tamarind sauce that was not too hot or sweet, and crispy onion bits.
"I’m telling you if you love shrimp, this is a must-order. I prefer grilled to fried, but these were so crispy outside and so firm and sweet inside that I’d put it on my must-order list at Blue Table."
And although he frequently doesn't leave room for dessert when dining out, he knew not to make that mistake here.
"Dessert was perfect, and we’re at the point that all Thai meals must be closed with sweet sticky rice and mango, probably because the coconut milk and the sugar in the rice is far better than conventional rice pudding and the mango here was exceptionally fresh. We held back finishing all the other food to make sure we had room for this, and that was a wise decision."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.