Pete Tittl headed to At C Fresh last summer when its neighboring business, Maya Cinemas, started showing films again.
Whether you take in dinner and a show or just brave the parking lot for a meal, the restaurant is offering seafood in a bag and much more, including curries, noodles, and surf and turf.
Ordering both a seafood boil and grilled salmon during his visit, Tittl noted that all the seafood "was exceptionally fresh, both the shrimp and the salmon, and it was expertly prepared."
Of the boil with "the works" sauce — curry, garlic butter, lemon pepper and other Cajun spices — he wrote, "The shrimp were amazing — there had to be about 20 medium shrimp — with little chopped bits of garlic, so many flavors and spices with the lemon and curry in the butter, too, and the right amount of new potato chunks."
For a small fee, diners can have the shrimp peeled and served headless for easier consumption. The dish is served in a bag inside a metal pail with plastic bag and paper-covered tables to aid messy eaters.
Other options for the seafood bag include lobster, mussels, clams, king and snow crab, even crawfish and squid.
He also recommended the grilled salmon, which was grilled crispy with the appropriate grill marks on one side, served with barbecued rice that has egg and barbecue sauce mixed in during the frying process.
