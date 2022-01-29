Even if your Valentine's Day plans don't include flowers, chocolates or gifts, dinner is definitely on the itinerary.
Enjoying a romantic dinner is key so you need to book those reservations now.
Here are some options for how to celebrate with your valentine this year.
Over at KC Steakhouse, love is already in the air. Co-owner Cassie Bittle said the Valentine's Day decorations go up in mid-January in advance of the holiday weekend.
Along with the big day on that Monday, specials will be offered starting the Thursday before with options like oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail and steak and lobster for two to share.
Bittle said more experienced diners come in over the weekend while those in the first flush of love make sure to come out on Valentine's Day.
Reservations are available from 11 a.m. up until 10 p.m. Feb. 14.
"We'll make sure we get everybody fed who's willing to come out that evening," she said, noting that reservations are the best way to go.
There may be some walk-in availability if some reservations are canceled but she recommends you don't take any chances.
On the big day, the steakhouse will be filled with balloons ("It's definitely filled with love.") and Jimmy Gaines and Bobby O will play from 6 to 11 p.m., offering a mix of classics and contemporary favorites that is perfect for dancing.
The bar will also be prepared with wine specials and themed cocktails like Cupid’s arrow, made with Plush plum vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and triple sec with a sink of Chambord raspberry liqueur.
Along with dining at the restaurant, Bittle encourages people to take advantage of the other offerings in the area, enjoying pre- or post-dinner drinks or other diversions. She said the influx of new businesses has been thrilling.
"I love the camaraderie we have downtown."
KC Steakhouse is at 2515 F St. Call 661-322-9910 for reservations.
For Nick Hansa, owner of Chef's Choice Noodle Bar, Valentine's plans start with when you want to celebrate.
"This year Valentine's Day is on a Monday. We start having Valentine's specials through the weekend; if people want to celebrate a little early they can," he said.
Hansa said there are some couples, like he and his wife, Pum, who have been together long enough that they don't mind celebrating near but not on the holiday while others want the whole package.
"That crowd is a little different. On Valentine's night is when they want all the fixings."
At Chef's Choice, that means a rose for each reserved table and live music through the evening along with dinner specials including lamb lollipops, lobster bisque, and surf and turf. There will also be discounts at the bar as well as a special Valentine's drink available.
Those celebrating over the weekend will also be able to order the specials and themed cocktail.
Hansa said in addition to the specials, which will include appetizer and dessert options, the restaurant's full menu will also be served. He said that's because many customers have their favorite dishes or dietary restrictions and rely on being able to stick to the classics.
He said many couples split the difference with one ordering a special and the other selecting off the regular menu and they share.
Reservations start about three weeks out with early seatings, starting around 5 p.m. for the early birds and parents with limited baby-sitting options, and later for those making a night of it.
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar is at 1534 19th St. Call 661-325-1234 for reservations.
Other options
The Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The downtown hot spot will serve a five-course Valentine's dinner ($95 per person) with an optional wine pairing from Feb. 11 to 14.
Jennifer Johnson, the hotel's general manager, said that guests who stay during that period can add on champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries for their room. Visit thepadrehotel.com or call 661-427-4900 for dinner and hotel reservations.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The downtown teaching kitchen and event space will hold a Valentine's Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14. Rest assured the four-course dinner will be in demonstration format so guests can sit back and just enjoy the evening including a surprise. Cost is $79 per person (not including tax and gratuity). An optional wine pairing is available for $48. Make reservations at thekitchenbakersfield.com.
Chef Lino's at the Pour House Bar & Grill (4041 Fruitvale Ave.): Chef Lino Gonzalez continues to bring his fine-dining touch to the Rosedale bar and Valentine's is no exception. This year he will offer a menu that includes filet Wellington, lobster tail and other Chef Lino favorites. The evening will also include live music by Mauro Vizcarra. Call 661-589-9300 or email info@cheflinocreates.com for reservations.
Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St. in New Cuyama): If you're up for a road trip with your sweetie, book a spot at the roadside resort's dinner on Feb. 14. The three-course seasonal dinner for two ($155) starts with beets with cucumber, carrot, pickled radish, local SZ Ranch egg, herbed yogurt and lemon oil. Diners can choose a entree of 3H Cattle Co. top sirloin grilled over red oak, served with whipped potato puree, balsamic glazed asparagus, CB garden herb butter and red wine demi or artichoke risotto, smoked parmesan, white wine, served with balsamic glazed asparagus and spiced Rancho Gordo chickpeas with chili, onion, brussels sprouts. For dessert guests will enjoy a cast-iron baked strawberry clafoutis and strawberry-white chocolate salad with sweet pistachio dressing.
Those who want to make a weekend of it can book a stay and add the Buckhorn Beloved package that includes a special welcome gift of house-made chocolate truffles rolled in local pistachios and a bottle of bubbly.
Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com/happenings/valentines-day or call 661-766-2825 for dinner reservations or to book your stay.
