Along with exercise, a healthy diet is key to maintaining heart health. Bakersfield College chefs and educators Alex Gomez and Marah Meek offer two good-for-you options that don't sacrifice flavor for nutrition.
Cauliflower tacos
"A good street taco is a gem to find, and Bakersfield has these gems all over the city," according to Alex Gomez, a culinary arts professor. "Here’s a healthy take on traditional street taco.
"The cauliflower filling is packed full of flavor and healthful nutrients. This easy swap does more than just make these tacos vegetarian-friendly, but the substitution from traditional carne asada reduces the overall fat content, which directly reduces the calorie and cholesterol content as well."
Cauliflower taco filling
Makes 16 servings
2 heads cauliflower, cut to resemble ground beef
¼ cup avocado oil
1 cup onion small dice
1 teaspoon garlic puree
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup vegetable stock
Kosher salt to taste
1. In braising pan, heat oil on medium heat. Add onion and cook until translucent.
2. Add garlic for about 30 seconds and then add cauliflower and seasonings.
3. Cook cauliflower to coat with seasonings on medium-low heat while stirring frequently.
4. Season with salt to taste and add small amounts of vegetable stock to create steam effect and cook cauliflower until al dente.
5. Cool and reserve for later use or put straight into tacos for service.
Tacos
Serves 1
3- to 4-inch corn tortillas
3 tablespoons guacamole
3 tablespoons cauliflower taco filling
3 teaspoons salsa verde
9 grape tomatoes, halved
Pickled red onion
Queso fresco
Cilantro leaves and lime wedges for garnish
1. Warm corn tortillas in a skillet or directly over fire.
2. Spread guacamole inside each tortilla then add cauliflower filling.
3. Top with salsa, tomatoes and cheese. Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges.
Source: Alex Gomez, culinary arts professor, Bakersfield College
Kale, broccoli and butternut squash quiche
Chef Marah Meek writes of her recipe: "One of the most rewarding aspects of cooking is the variety of applications and iterations of a simple dish. They say that there are 100 ways to cook an egg, and here’s one recipe that isn’t just for breakfast.
"With quiche, there are countless combinations of veggies, cheese, protein, eggs and dairy. I love this delicious egg and veggie custard. Moreover, the best thing about quiche is that it can be served warm or cold, it can be served during breakfast accompanied by a bowl of fresh fruit or you can have it for a light lunch or dinner with a side salad or fresh veggies.
"I’ve listed kale, broccoli and butternut squash here in this recipe, but you can absolutely swap out and alter the combination of vegetables. Try some bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and other hearty greens.
"What’s great about this recipe, is that you can choose to make a classic quiche, or you can skip the crust and use a cast-iron skillet to cook this dish like a frittata on the stovetop. Cutting out the crust can be a healthier option.
"I’ve also left out the bacon, which is a standard in most quiches, but with the abundance of flavors already incorporated into this dish, the meat isn’t missed.
"If you want to take this a step further, skip the heavy cream and replace with whole milk, this will still give you a creamy texture, but will definitely skim off some of that fat content."
Quiche
Serves 8
1 pastry crust for a 9-inch pie
Half an onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup Gruyère or Swiss cheese, shredded
1/3 cup grated Parmesan
4 eggs (8 ounces)
1 cup nonfat milk
¼ cup heavy cream
½ cup nonfat Greek yogurt
1 bunch of kale, chopped
1 cup broccoli florets
1 cup small diced and roasted butternut squash
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Tabasco sauce to taste
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. Cook the onion in a bit of vegetable oil until the onion is transparent.
3. In a bowl, combine the kale, broccoli florets, cooked onion, roasted and cooled butternut squash and the cheeses.
4. Sprinkle the veggie-cheese mixture over the inside of the pastry.
5. Whisk together the eggs, cream, nutmeg, salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce to taste. Strain the mixture over the veggie-cheese mixture. Slide the pie onto a baking sheet.
6. Bake the pie until a knife inserted one inch from the pastry edge comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Let stand for five to 10 minutes before serving.
Source: Marah Meek, culinary arts adjunct faculty, Bakersfield College
