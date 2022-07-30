Banana Bread with Mixed Berry Compote

Bring the magic of Disney home with this banana bread with mixed berry compote from the "The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook."

 Harper Point Photography

When school is back in session, it's time again to pack lunches and prep after-school snacks. This banana bread with mixed berry compote, excerpted from "The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook," is a great option for either.

The plant-based dish, once served at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, is one of Disney's tasty offerings for those with dietary restrictions. If you don’t have dairy sensitivities, you can serve the bread with whipped topping, whipped cream or ice cream. 