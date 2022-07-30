When school is back in session, it's time again to pack lunches and prep after-school snacks. This banana bread with mixed berry compote, excerpted from "The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook," is a great option for either.
The plant-based dish, once served at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, is one of Disney's tasty offerings for those with dietary restrictions. If you don’t have dairy sensitivities, you can serve the bread with whipped topping, whipped cream or ice cream.
Banana bread with mixed berry compote
3 large overripe bananas, peeled
1⁄3 cup vegan butter or margarine, melted
1 1⁄2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
2. Place bananas in a stand mixer or medium bowl and mash until soft and mushy. Add butter, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla and sugar. Mix until well combined. Add flour slowly while mixing until just incorporated. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
3. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside in the pan.
1 cup fresh blueberries, divided
1 cup fresh raspberries, divided
1 cup hulled and quartered fresh strawberries, divided
1 tablespoon pulp-free orange juice
In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, add a half-cup each of blueberries, raspberries and strawberries. Add orange juice and sugar. Use a masher or whisk to stir and mash fruit. Once mixture comes to a boil, add remaining fruit and gently stir to incorporate. Remove from heat. Pour through a sieve to remove some of the moisture and set aside.
1⁄2 cup aquafaba (garbanzo bean water)
1⁄8 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3⁄4 cup confectioners’ sugar
Pour aquafaba and cream of tartar into the clean bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and whip until foamy, about two minutes. Add vanilla and sugar and whip until soft peaks form, two to four minutes.
To assemble the dish, place one slice of banana bread on each of eight serving plates and top with a spoonful of mixed berry compote and a scoop of whipped topping. Serve immediately.
Leftover banana bread can be sealed in a bag at room temperature for three days. Mixed berry compote can be placed in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Whipped topping can be stored in a sealed container in the freezer for up to three days.
Excerpted from "The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook" by Ashley Craft. Copyright 2022 by Ashley Craft. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.