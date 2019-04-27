The East Bakersfield Beer Festival, aka Brews on the Hill, is popping bottles and tapping kegs for the second year in a row May 18.
Showcasing some of the greatest craft brews the West Coast has to offer, Brews on the Hill connects locals to quality products while donating to a great cause. Funds raised will go to the Paul D. Chavez Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating East High School seniors, keeping the money – and the beer – as local as possible.
“We’re trying to keep everything tied to the east side, bringing craft beer to a new audience and new venues,” said Carlos Pena of JTL Live Promotions. “We’re proving that the east side can host a great event and raise money for good causes while having a good time enjoying high-quality beers.”
Located this year at La Mina Cantina on Auburn Street, the parking lot will be filled with craft beer selections, live music and great food. La Mina will be offering selections of tacos, nachos and burgers for sale, all which are perfectly paired with the selection of 30 beers from 15 different breweries.
“The east side is kind of an old-school environment; people like their Bud Light and Modelo. We want to change it up and put these great, craft products in front of them,” said Pena, who grew up on the east side. “It has really changed the game out here.”
Official sponsor Santa Maria Brewing Co. joins local favorites Kern River Brewing, Lengthwise Brewing and Dionysus Brewing. The official lineup also includes Rocky Hill Brewing from Exeter, Chihuahua Cerveza from Newport Beach, Bootleggers Brewery based in Fullerton, Lead Dog Brewing from Reno and the brand-new Westlane Brewing, which opened just a couple months ago in Tehachapi.
Even the bands and musicians hail from east of the 99. Electronic funk veterans Dub Seeds are Amestoy’s regulars, Bar Room Riot graduated from Foothill High School, The Runaround honed their craft at Highland and East high schools and, of course, Hot 94.1’s DJ Noe G is an east side native.
Presale general admission starts at $25 and include 12 6-ounce samples (equivalent to six craft beers) and access to an epic tequila bar. VIP tickets for $50 include early entry, free food, a collectible pint glass and a private beer sampling from official sponsor Santa Maria Brewing Co. VIP ticketholders will also receive free tickets to the next JTL Live event.
With a strong emphasis on east Bakersfield, Brews on the Hill keeps the beer, fun, food and philanthropy local. ￼￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.