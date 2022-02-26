It was unusual for a woman to be a dentist when Dr. Leonie von Meusebach–Zesch began her career at age 19 in June 1902. Even 40 years later there were only about 2,000 female dentists in the country.
But less than four years after she landed her first job, the devastating San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906 left her homeless. Needing to support herself and her mother, she fought gender discrimination to find work as a dentist for the military in San Francisco, then went on to practice in Texas, Arizona and Alaska before moving to Tehachapi.
Between mid-1937 and late 1942, von Zesch (as she was more commonly known at the time) lived in the mountain community and developed many friendships throughout Kern County. She shared stories of her adventures in Alaska and the southwest at club meetings in Mojave, Tehachapi and Bakersfield — and was particularly active with two Bakersfield literary groups.
The Short Story Club and the Book Section of Bakersfield Branch of the American Association of University Women held regular meetings and von Zesch traveled from Tehachapi to attend, sharing book reviews and reading from her own writing.
The journey can be accomplished in 35 minutes or so on today’s freeway, but it was much more difficult in those days. Nothing is recorded as to how she made those trips. She was adventurous and used to driving, so it’s possible that she navigated the winding roadway down from Tehachapi to Bakersfield and back. Or perhaps she took the train. The Southern Pacific operated regular passenger service from Los Angeles to Bakersfield in those days — with stops at Tehachapi.
However she may have made her way to Bakersfield, von Zesch became a popular speaker and it appears she also became friends with Mae Saunders of The Bakersfield Californian, who wrote about her several times.
Saunders began writing for the newspaper while in high school and went on to work there from 1922 to 1967, with time out for college. She was offered the position of woman's editor the day she graduated from Berkeley in 1927. And she likely found a kindred spirit in von Zesch.
In 1945 Saunders wrote “women are taking a step forward as they feel themselves responsible as citizens...establishing their rights...becoming self-reliant and courageous spiritually to meet the future, whatever it may be.” Perhaps she had von Zesch in mind when she wrote those words.
Prison dentist
Von Zesch was nearly 55 years old when she began working as a dentist at the California Institution for Women at Tehachapi on July 2, 1937. The prison had been open since 1933, but there was only funding for a part-time dentist, so she also set up a private practice in Tehachapi. (The women’s prison at Tehachapi closed following the 1952 earthquake and reopened later as a men’s prison).
Von Zesch also did contract work for the government, providing dentistry for migrant laborers at camps in the San Joaquin Valley and for prisoners assigned to road-building with the state transportation department.
In September 1939, Saunders wrote:
“In 1902, the ambitious Dr. L. M. Zesch emerged as a graduate of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in San Francisco with a DDS degree. For years she lived in Alaska and knows the country there with its elemental beauty. She has also traveled extensively abroad and has made writing her hobby. In between, she has returned periodically to universities for further training in dentistry, having taken post-graduate courses at Northwestern University and at the University of California. For variety, in pursuit of her hobby, she has taken writing courses at Columbia University.”
The literary set
In addition to Saunders, a number of noteworthy Bakersfield women attended meetings of the Short Story Club and AAUW book group.
According to newspaper reports, these included Gretchen Knief, Zadie Saecker, Inez Siemon and Hester Kinnear.
Knief was the county librarian in 1939 when the Board of Supervisors ordered county libraries to remove all copies of John Steinbeck’s book “The Grapes of Wrath,” because members thought the author misrepresented Kern County farmers. Upset by the decision, Knief refused to discard the books and instead offered them to libraries in other counties.
Siemon was the wife of Alfred Siemon, who was mayor of Bakersfield at the time. Kinnear taught businesses courses at Bakersfield College. And Saecker twice served as acting city manager during her 36-year tenure with the city of Bakersfield — in 1929 and 1941.
These and many other Bakersfield women became friends with von Zesch during the time that she worked at the prison in Tehachapi.
Tehachapi friends
In addition to her literary friends in Bakersfield, she was busy with people she met in Tehachapi — and also provided free teeth-cleaning clinics for children there.
Shortly after her arrival in Tehachapi, The Bakersfield Californian reported in July 1937 that von Zesch and Mrs. H.A. Weferling “drove to San Bernardino and other points Saturday.”
In those days, it was common for newspapers to refer to married women using their husband’s names. Weferling was Luella Duty (Wiggins), wife of Herman Augustus “Gus” Weferling. On the day they were married in 1905, Weferling planted a Giant Sequoia tree in front of his house at the corner of D and Green streets in downtown Tehachapi. Still growing today, it’s the tallest tree in town.
It was a second marriage for both of them and Luella was a businesswoman even before she married Gus. Among the Weferlings' many business interests was the Summit Hotel, operating from at least the early 1920s until it was destroyed in the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake. Von Zesch rented space at the Summit Hotel for her dental office.
Another newspaper report — from March 1938 — relates that von Zesch spent the weekend in Los Angeles with Mrs. Margarete Marx and Miss Karlyn Marx.
Karlyn was about 16 at the time. Her mother Margarete was the widow of Philip Marx, who had died in 1933. Marx came to Tehachapi from New York City in 1890 to work at the Bank of Tehachapi. He later became president of the bank and was the first mayor of Tehachapi after it was incorporated in 1909.
It’s likely that von Zesch felt an affinity for the Marx and Weferling families because they had similar backgrounds. Von Zesch was born in Texas to descendants of German and Austrian immigrants. Luella Weferling was from Texas and her husband was only about a year old when his parents immigrated from Prussia to California.
Margarete Marx immigrated to San Francisco from Germany at the age of 16. A nurse, she eventually moved to Tehachapi to provide care for the son of widower Philip Marx, who she later married.
Biography
Von Zesch returned to the Bay Area sometime in 1942, practicing dentistry for a time in Richmond and organizing her writing. According to her niece, Jane Gillis Troutman, she had been working for several years on a manuscript recounting her experiences and adventures and was in the process of rewriting a chapter for a publisher when her health failed. She died on July 7, 1944.
Troutman, who died in 2019, was the daughter of von Zesch’s sister Leota Zesch Gillis. She had a close relationship with her aunt from the time she was a young child and inherited von Zesch’s papers and memorabilia, which languished in an attic for many years.
“It was her heart’s desire to see her story published, and I vowed to finish what she started,” Troutman wrote in the introduction to a book published in 2011.
“Leonie: A Woman Ahead of Her Time” is the story of von Zesch’s life — and includes some of the material von Zesch shared with the Short Story Club and AAUW book section in Bakersfield during the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Jane Troutman visited Tehachapi and met with area residents after publication of the book. Today her daughter Joyann Troutman manages the Jane G. Troutman Family Trust, continuing to share the story of von Zesch’s remarkable life.
More information
• The University of Michigan School of Dentistry’s Sindecuse Museum website has information about von Zesch: www.sindecusemuseum.org/leonie-von-zesch
• Von Zesch was named to the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame in honor of her work there as a dentist: https://bit.ly/3ITHLpU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.