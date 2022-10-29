Andrea Woroch is a nationally recognized consumer-saving and family finance expert, author and frequent on-air contributor. Living in Bakersfield with her husband and two young daughters, she has appeared on hundreds of popular shows including "Today," "Good Morning America," "NBC Nightly News" and "ABC World News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes, Parents and more. Andrea also writes for a variety of personal finance and lifestyle sites, is a Financial Review Board member at BankRate.com and was included in the list of Top 100 Moms in 2021 by Modern Mom. Read more about her at www.andreaworoch.com.