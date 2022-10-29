Holiday shoppers are on the move and retailers are racing to the bottom to win their sales with earlier-than-ever deal events that dropped in mid-October. A new study from Bread Financial found that 21 percent of consumers started their holiday gift buying in September, while a whopping 55 percent expect to have made many holiday purchases by the end of October.
Inflation is causing consumers to stress over affording the holidays, so many are starting to shop early to give themselves plenty of time to comparison-shop, spread out purchases and lock in deals before prices go up. I'm seeing more deals than ever for this time of year, but there is some strategy that goes into shopping to ensure you get the best price and don't overspend.
Navigating these early holiday sales is overwhelming and those who don't plan it right could end up overspending by the time December rolls around. Protect your budget and shop savvier with my 5 do's and don'ts for early holiday shopping.
DO track your gift list
Going into these early holiday sales without a plan can lead to overspending. Before shopping, jot down a list of each recipient along with a gift idea and budget per person. Using apps like The Gift List or Santa's Bag makes it easy to manage your gift-shopping list in one place and even check in on your total spend to date so you don't go overboard.
DON’T assume a sale is the best you can get
Retailers want you to think that whatever discount they're offering is an unbeatable price, but you don't want to buy without doing research. Check historical pricing data using tools like the Camelizer plug-in to determine if a deal is the lowest recent selling price and compare prices with competitors. And, don't stop at the first discount offered — you may be able to save more with a coupon. Check deal aggregators like CouponFollow.com or download a coupon plug-in like Cently to your browser to find coupon codes quickly.
DO set sale alerts
The problem with early holiday shopping is worrying about missing out on a better deal later in the season. The good news is, many retailers offer price adjustments. The problem with this, though, is spending the time to check back on recent purchases to see if it's become cheaper. To help, download a price-tracking app like Paribus which will monitor price changes for recent purchases linked to your email and alert you if something has gone on sale and if you qualify for a price adjustment.
DON’T overlook rewards
Take advantage of retailer loyalty programs to earn money back and exclusive savings that can be used to save on last-minute presents later in the season. Meanwhile, you can turn receipts into cash back by using the Fetch Rewards app that gives you points good toward free gift cards to Amazon, Target or Walmart or a cash-back site like CouponCabin.com to earn money toward last-minute gift purchases. And, make sure you're using a good cash-back card like the Bread Cashback American Express card, which offers an unlimited 2 percent back on every purchase and use that extra money earned to pay off your credit card bill.
DO know what to buy now and what to wait to buy
There are some deals worth snagging now — any hot holiday toys will sell out quickly. Some items are still better to wait to buy for better prices such as TVs during Black Friday and winter apparel and holiday decor in late December.
Andrea Woroch is a nationally recognized consumer-saving and family finance expert, author and frequent on-air contributor. Living in Bakersfield with her husband and two young daughters, she has appeared on hundreds of popular shows including "Today," "Good Morning America," "NBC Nightly News" and "ABC World News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes, Parents and more. Andrea also writes for a variety of personal finance and lifestyle sites, is a Financial Review Board member at BankRate.com and was included in the list of Top 100 Moms in 2021 by Modern Mom. Read more about her at www.andreaworoch.com.
