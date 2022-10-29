Andrea Woroch.jpg

Bakersfield money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

Holiday shoppers are on the move and retailers are racing to the bottom to win their sales with earlier-than-ever deal events that dropped in mid-October. A new study from Bread Financial found that 21 percent of consumers started their holiday gift buying in September, while a whopping 55 percent expect to have made many holiday purchases by the end of October.

Inflation is causing consumers to stress over affording the holidays, so many are starting to shop early to give themselves plenty of time to comparison-shop, spread out purchases and lock in deals before prices go up. I'm seeing more deals than ever for this time of year, but there is some strategy that goes into shopping to ensure you get the best price and don't overspend.

Andrea Woroch is a nationally recognized consumer-saving and family finance expert, author and frequent on-air contributor. Living in Bakersfield with her husband and two young daughters, she has appeared on hundreds of popular shows including "Today," "Good Morning America," "NBC Nightly News" and "ABC World News." In print and online, her advice and articles have been featured in Time, Money, Forbes, Parents and more. Andrea also writes for a variety of personal finance and lifestyle sites, is a Financial Review Board member at BankRate.com and was included in the list of Top 100 Moms in 2021 by Modern Mom. Read more about her at www.andreaworoch.com.