The men line up every Valentine’s Day in the flower shops, a vague look of panic on their faces.
The annual celebration of romance and love, once known through its religious origins as St. Valentine’s Day, rolls around every year on Feb. 14, and every year, the story is the same: The lines are long, because the mostly male shoppers have waited until the last minute.
Again.
Florists see it. Hallmark clerks see it. Chocolatiers see it.
“We experienced it last year. Lines out the door before we opened,” said Elena Riker, who, with her husband, Darren, own and operate Mount Vernon Florist in east Bakersfield.
“On Valentine’s Day, we make sure the cooler is full with pre-made arrangements,” Riker said.
But if you wait too long, you may have to settle for a “designer’s choice,” a floral arrangement made from whatever is left.
Still, Mount Vernon — and most other local florists — deliver, often booking hundreds of deliveries for Valentine’s Day.
There’s nothing quite like having a beautiful bouquet of flowers delivered to your significant other’s door, or desk at work.
But planning ahead is the name of the game. Riker’s best piece of advice boils down to one word: preorder.
“If they preorder, they can get what they want,” she said.
Last year, a snowstorm over the passes disrupted travel and floral deliveries, Riker said. It was just one more reason not to wait too long.
According to area flower shops, a dozen red roses is still the No. 1 choice for Valentine's Day. But there are lots of other options. A bouquet with a half-dozen roses is popular, too. A bud vase with a plush bear may do the trick. And Riker says adding sunflowers to a custom arrangement is hot right now.
A traditional focus for Valentine's Day is chocolate. And you can find rows of it in candy shops, drugstores and big-box retail outlets. You can even buy chocolates shaped like roses.
When asked on Facebook what women want, locals were not shy about sharing. And many of their desires turned out to be much more down to earth, often simple, sometimes funny, poignant or profound.
“Flowers brought by your special one. Fresh picked is best but let’s not go crazy,” said Bakersfield resident Teri Jones.
And if you know your significant other’s favorite candy or flower, that’s a plus. But sometimes your significant other just knows what she wants — so why fight it?
“A 2-pound box of See’s raspberry truffles,” said Pam Stewart, of Wofford Heights. “I finished off the one I got for Christmas a few days ago.”
There were more requests for flowers, candy, Champagne and, yes, jewelry. But even most of those requests were about more than any one item, any one product or material gift. They were sincere requests for time, attention, acknowledgement, and clear signs from their romantic partner that they are still loved, adored and appreciated.
Cheryl Yacopetti-Thomas said she wants “time with my sweetie over a nice dinner with wine.”
Kim Jessup kept it simple, too. “One single flower, a glass of my favorite wine and a written letter of how we met.”
“Mothers of young children,” wrote Bakersfield wife and mother Tamara Clark, “want a mimosa with breakfast in bed after sleeping in — and perhaps a nap in the afternoon, post pedicure, and lunch out with invitees of her choosing.”
Sincere “attention” soon began to look like a favorite, and, hey, that doesn’t cost much, right?
“Attention and Appreciation — supersized, please,” wrote retired radio DJ and longtime charity volunteer Sylvia Cariker.
“Quality time with a hint of romance,” echoed Julie Smith.
Linda Porter also kept it romantic but beautifully simple.
“An attentive, loving man, with possibly a single red rose,” she asked.
Elementary teacher Christina Marie Pellettera pretty much summed it up. “Time and attention,” she said. “Everything else is meaningless in the end.”
