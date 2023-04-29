The historic water soaking Kern County provides a blessing to local citizens — however, its unintended consequences can usher in problems for local organizations.
These effects haven’t been lost on nonprofit Kern River Conservancy. It hopes to create the Kern River Environmental Education Park, which received a $25,000 grant for a 13-acre riverfront property in Kernville that will include a nature walk, wildflower botanical gardens, a picnic area and an outdoor amphitheater so educators can teach outdoors, according to Kern River Conservancy spokeswoman Ashlie Whitaker.
But the debris and damage washed up over this property has caused the Kern River Conservancy to scramble for help to clean up the area — and that’s why the organization hopes for help from the annual nonprofit donation drive named Give Big Kern.
“This is a way to support the nonprofit organizations that Kern County relies on,” said Aaron Falk, the president and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation, which has run the annual giving day since its inception in 2016.
Nonprofits don’t pay a dime to participate and every dollar is donated to their causes, Falk said.
Give Big Kern raised $880,000 last year, which outpaced previous records. The goal is to ensure May 2, the giving day, will run efficiently and nonprofits earn what they need, Falk said.
But if the campaign raised $1 million, that would be pretty neat, he said.
People can pledge their money or time to Give Big Kern, he added. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $300,000 worth of donations to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.
Falk described Give Big Kern as a campaign that has “helped raise millions of dollars from thousands of donors for hundreds of nonprofits.”
The money goes back into Kern County and helps to make the area thrive, he added.
For Julian Castaneda, the founder and president of nonprofit Bags of Love Foundation, participating in Give Big Kern allows this group to raise awareness for what they do.
Castaneda said Bags of Love acts as a pillar of support for families dealing with childhood cancer. They will create scholarships for families having a difficult time managing their finances amid hefty bills and create care packages.
Give Big Kern is a day where this community can come together and learn about the different nonprofits operating here locally, too, Castaneda said.
“It’s just a great campaign for everyone involved to participate,” he added.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.