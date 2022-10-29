Everyone has their Thanksgiving traditions. Whether it's a beloved recipe, a cherished memory or designated task, we all have something to expect for the big day.
Here, staffers and contributors share what makes their Thanksgivings special.
Thanksgiving tasks
A couple of thoughts on Thanksgiving: It's probably the only night of the year you'll see wine at the dinner table in our house, and I'm not sure why it doesn't happen more often.
As the primary dishwasher of the family, I recognize Thanksgiving as the big day for which every other is but preparation. Any football-watching must be accomplished before the meal, because I'll be busy scrubbing for at least an hour afterward. No sense preparing beforehand, anyway.
The important thing, I've found, is to make sure there's a Bluetooth speaker in the kitchen. Dishwashing is the one task I'm permitted to do without anyone complaining that I listen to WWOZ too much. Just somebody let me know if there's been a touchdown.
— John Cox, Bakersfield Californian business editor
Biscuits
Simple but memorable are my wife's biscuits. Susie would bake and saturate with butter. She always made an extra batch because my kids would eat the biscuits like potato chips before our Thanksgiving dinner! Just the smell and aroma of biscuits baking remind me of family and Thanksgiving.
— Steve Flores, Bakersfield Californian freelancer
Leftovers
My favorite Thanksgiving dish is the continued leftovers for days after combining turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and gravy. Warm it up and eat it all combined!
— Anna Marie Frank, Bakersfield Life freelancer
Guatemalan tamales
Tamales are a favorite for the holidays in Guatemala, eaten with fresh birote bread and a nice fresh-made hot cup of coffee or your favorite holiday drink.
This dish is made by hand by a very high percentage of families in Guatemala. The process may take up to five or more hours to prepare as they are made in large quantities. Tamales are cooked in a man-made underground pit overnight to be ready to eat as of Thanksgiving Day every year.
The fillings vary, including pork shoulder, beef or chicken, and include a tomato-based sauce also known as recado.
Tamales are garnished with green olives and sweet red peppers.
The dish is definitely a favorite of mine that brings back memories of Mom.
— Luis Villatoro, Bakersfield Californian customer service representative
Sweet potato pie
This is a side dish — not a dessert — that has been passed around family and friends for decades. It’s is so popular that I’m ordered to make it for special occasion dinners and potlucks. Best yet, it’s easy.
— Dianne Hardisty, Bakersfield Life freelancer
Sweet potato pie
Serves 6
- 3 cups of sweet potato (about five big sweet potatoes)
- 1/4 cup of butter
- 1/4 cup of evaporated milk
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon of salt
- 1 capful of vanilla flavoring (I’m generous here … I like the taste)
- 1/2 cup tightly packed brown sugar (Again, I’m real generous. You can’t have enough brown sugar.)
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans (Oh, for God’s sake, use more!)
Cook the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet in the oven at 375 for "about forever" (around 90 minutes) until you can squeeze them when done. Scoop the potato out of the shells to mash with the ingredients below.
With a fork or spoon, mash the potatoes together with the butter, evaporated milk, egg, sugar, salt and vanilla flavoring. You may not need all the evaporated milk as you want to avoid a soupy mixture. Add until you obtain the consistency you wish.
Place mixture in a large casserole dish sprayed with cooking spray.
Sprinkle the brown sugar on top of the sweet potatoes and then add the pecans on top of that.
Bake at 350 degrees uncovered until the sugar melts and the casserole bubbles.
Note: This is not a "precise" recipe. Use as many sweet potatoes as you think you will eat. But if you double the recipe, be careful about the liquids. You may not want to double the liquids because it could get too soupy.
Fresh take on green beans
I know some people like the traditional green bean/mushroom soup casserole, but this is lighter and fresher. I use the haricots verts from Trader Joe's.
— Sue Benham, wife of Bakersfield Californian freelancer Herb Benham
Thanksgiving green beans and mushrooms
Serves 8
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 pounds fresh haricots verts
- 12 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 teaspoons peeled minced fresh ginger
Heat oil in wok or large skillet over high heat. Add green beans and mushrooms; sauté until beans are just crisp-tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add soy sauce, garlic, honey and ginger. Boil until sauce thickens slightly and coats vegetables, about 2 minutes.
Prep tip: Vegetables can be sautéed ahead of time and soy sauce mixture can also be prepared ahead. Just before serving, mix these together and boil.
Kimble Swiss green beans
This recipe has been prepared every holiday in our family for more than 60 years.
My sisters and I were little when our mother first started making it. Then, as we married and started our own families, it made its way into our holiday traditions.
I wish I knew where she found it, but I cherish the card that she typed out the instructions on. Bon appetit!
— Lisa Kimble, Bakersfield Life freelancer
Kimble Swiss green beans
Serves 4-6
- 2 8-ounce packages of French-cut frozen green beans
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 2 tablespoons of flour
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon of white pepper
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup of grated Swiss cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon Accent
- 1 cup of sour cream
- 2 teaspoons of mustard
- 2 cups of cornflakes, slightly crushed
- 1/2 cup of grated or cubed Swiss cheese
Add butter, flour, salt, pepper and Accent to sauce pan and heat.
Remove pan from burner. Add sour cream, mustard and onion.
Steam green beans over boiling water or cook them through in boiling water. Drain if necessary.
Mix sauce and beans.
Grease a casserole dish or spray with cooking spray.
Add everything above to the dish.
Add the Swiss cheese and cereal, then mix.
Bake at 350, enough to heat through.
Butterscotch oatmeal cookies
While others like to make pies for Thanksgiving, I'm the one who usually bakes cookies. This recipe tastes yummy because of the cinnamon and butterscotch chips. It produces around four dozen cookies, perfect for a large crowd.
— Jessica Jones, Bakersfield Life freelancer
Butterscotch oatmeal cookies
- 1½ sticks softened butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1⅓ cups flour
- 2½ cups oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 package butterscotch chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix butter, eggs, vanilla and sugar together. Set aside.
Next, mix all dry ingredients.
Slowly stir wet ingredients into dry ones.
After all mixed together, stir in package of butterscotch chips.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes at 325 degrees.
Let cool 10 minutes.
Pomegranate gelatin salad
This dish has been a crowd-pleaser for the decades and generations that it has been passed throughout my family.
As a person who is not a fan of cranberry sauce and who has a particular aversion to foods mixing on the plate, I enjoy the versatility of this gelatin. It can be used in place of cranberry sauce for those who want their food to mingle, or can be enjoyed on its own.
And even if there isn’t room for it on your dinner plate, it can also be the perfect tangy pair to any Thanksgiving dessert plate.
— Eliza Green, Bakersfield Californian photographer
Pomegranate gelatin salad
Serves 8-12
- 6-ounce pack of raspberry gelatin
- 10 or 16 ounces frozen raspberries, partially thawed
- 1 can whole cranberry sauce
- 10 ounce can unsweetened, crushed pineapple, drained
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds (about one fruit)
- 2 cups hot water (can use some of the drained pineapple juice for part of this)
Dissolve gelatin in hot water, then add the fruits. Pour into mold and chill to set.
Optional dressing to pour on top:
- 1/2 cup marshmallows
- 8 ounces sour cream
For dressing, dissolve marshmallows in sour cream and let set for 24 hours. Stir and add on top of the set salad.
Pumpkin roll
This dish was a crowd-pleaser that I first discovered years ago when I needed a quick and easy dessert, because that was the only available signup spot on the company potluck list.
Discovering the recipe on the side of a can of Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin was serendipitous, as it turns out — the ease of baking and the deliciousness of the final product have made it a staple around the Smith house on Turkey Day.
The only gripe I have about the recipe is that it requires two-thirds of a 15-ounce can and, years later, I still haven't figured out what I'm supposed to do with the other 5 ounces of pumpkin. (Any suggestions for the pumpkin surplus are appreciated.)
This recipe comes directly from verybestbaking.com, a website by Nestle, which licenses Libby's products.
— Perry Smith, Bakersfield Californian managing editor
Libby’s pumpkin roll
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar (to sprinkle on towel)
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2/3 cup Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 1 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 6 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Powdered sugar (optional for decoration)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 15-inch-by-10-inch jelly-roll pan (or baking sheet with a "lip" to prevent the pumpkin from running off of the sheet) and line with wax paper. Grease and flour the wax paper. Sprinkle a thin, cotton kitchen towel (or second sheet of wax paper) with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and set it aside.
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt in a small bowl. Beat the eggs and granulated sugar in a large mixer bowl until thick. Beat in pumpkin. Stir in flour mixture. Spread evenly into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with nuts.
Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until the top of the cake springs back when touched. (If you're using a dark-colored pan, begin checking for doneness at 11 minutes.) Immediately loosen and turn the cake onto the prepared towel. Carefully peel off paper. Roll up the cake and towel together, starting with the narrow end. Cool on a wire rack.
Beat cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract in a small mixer bowl until smooth. Carefully unroll the cake. Spread cream cheese mixture over cake. Reroll cake. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.
Cooking tip: Be sure to put enough powdered sugar on the towel when rolling up the cake so it will not stick.
