Happy 2020 Bakersfield! It’s a new decade and we’re all getting back into the swing of things while working on our resolutions for the new year.
As some of you may know, I received a promotion last month, which will make 2020 the best, yet probably my most hectic, year ever! I was promoted to the position of mommy on Dec. 11 as I gave birth to my beautiful daughter, Aria.
As all you moms and dads out there know, as rewarding and wonderful life is with a newborn, when it comes to, well, surviving, having a home-cooked meal becomes a thing of the past. Takeout, Lean Cuisines and Uber Eats were my best friends and always kept me fed in those first initial sleepless weeks.
I knew there was a problem when the Uber delivery person knew me and my husband by name. That’s when I decided it was time to get serious about some meal prep assistance that supported all of my New Year’s resolutions of getting fit, staying healthy and being the best mommy I could be.
I wanted something to help my husband and I jump back on the wagon and not get off. After a quick search on Googled and Instagram, I found a few places here in town that help so many people maintain healthy lifestyles without compromising their schedules.
After reviewing pricing, convenience and menus, the meal prep service that I chose to order from was The Tasty Lunchbox. The Tasty Lunchbox is a locally owned meal prep service run by Holly Aguirre, a Bakersfield wife and mother whose mission is to change the misconception that healthy food can’t also be delicious!
“It doesn’t have to be bland and boring,” she said. “All of my recipes are simple and full of flavor.”
Holly’s services are extremely user-friendly with its own website (directly linked from their Instagram account). All of the dishes she makes are original, organic, gluten-free and homemade to promote clean eating. Also, her recipes are posted along with her weekly menu for recreation at home, should you have the time. Score!
Her menu consists of a variety of salads, entrees, side dishes and sweet treats. One thing I love about The Tasty Lunchbox’s menu is that it is simple and to the point. I would love to see more variety but it does take the guesswork out of it. The last thing I needed when I was ordering in between feedings and diaper changes was too many options to sort through. Less is more I always say.
Though this new year will be full of new little challenges in my new role, I’m glad to know that The Tasty Lunchbox will have my back for all of my meal prep needs when I can’t get into the kitchen myself for a healthy, wholesome meal that is guilt-free. Wish me luck! I’ll know I’ll need it! ￼
