The saying “not all heroes wear capes” is something being used frequently these days, as people come together in an effort to support each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. The phrase is mostly used to applaud health care workers who have stepped up and are enduring the brunt of the “new normal.”
But as shopping for everyday household items and groceries became more difficult amid stay-at-home orders and panic-buying in the beginning stages of the pandemic, it was easy to forget about how local health care workers were doing while some adopted an “every man for himself” mentality. With hospital cafeterias closed, along with local restaurants, due to the pandemic, health care workers were left to a granola bar and energy drink from a vending machine for a meal during or after a long shift.
Luckily, many local restaurants recognized this and stepped up to help support our local essential health care workers at Dignity Health hospitals citywide. With the help and coordination of Director of Business Development and Physician Relations Roya Armon and Manager of Annual Giving K. Samantha Cardenas, local health care workers were being fed by local restaurants, cafes and companies that donated food and supplies during breakfast, lunch and dinner shifts.
“These restaurants and companies reached on their own; we just coordinated day, time and location,” said Armon. “They just wanted a way to show support and contribute and we were grateful and proud to coordinate that for our staff.”
Restaurants, organizations and companies like Wiki’s Wine & Dive Grill, The Wonderful Company, Rotary Club of Bakersfield East and Angry Barnyard BBQ have donated to support this movement.
According to Armon and Cardenas: “It takes a village to keep a hospital running. … It’s not just the emergency department or the COVID-related teams that are receiving this food and benefiting. We have clerks, it takes admitting teams, it takes the EDS team that are turning over patient rooms. They have recognized we’re all in this together and everyone needs to be fed and feel appreciated. … (Everyone) has been so grateful.”
In a time where things are uncertain, the community has stepped up to support each other and, most importantly, our local residents who are on the front lines, taking the meaning of “comfort food” to a new level.
Armon said it best in that “it takes a village.”
We are nothing without each other. We always knew that food and community go hand in hand, however these days we as a community are going hand in hand to bring food to our everyday heroes. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.