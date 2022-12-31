I felt at ease when I put a blindfold over my eyes for the Dining in the Dark event at Luigi’s Warehouse.
The charity dinner benefited Valley Center for the Blind, an organization that has been in Bakersfield the past four years.
I have no idea the rigors and difficulties associated with being blind, but I have eaten in the dark many times during my previous gig as a sportswriter for 20-plus years. Many nights after sporting events I would eat a packed meal or grab take-out, hopeful that streetlights would guide my bites during my late-night meal.
I experienced some anxiety at Luigi’s when Jose Ruiz told us to turn off our cell phones and dig in. He joked that we didn’t have to show good manners because no one was looking.
I was concerned about the salad dressing that missed my mouth and dribbled onto my chin. But this experience was more about somehow gaining more taste for the food.
The event organizers asked us to guess our dish. People at each table discussed their dish and soon figured out what they were having.
It was a fun way to start dinner, yet the experience was meaningful because we captured moments of what it is like to be blind.
Valley Center for the Blind, which originated in Fresno, held Dining in the Dark for the first time on Nov. 18, resulting in a rousing success that’s expected to be followed by more fundraising dinners in the coming years.
The event raised close to $65,000, said Shellena Heber, executive director for Valley Center for the Blind in Bakersfield.
The inaugural event also featured guitarist Rory Hoffman, who is blind. He played a variety of genres, including country. Hoffman, who is from Nashville, has performed in Bakersfield before, as part of the Guitar Masters series at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace.
“It really brought together a lot of people in our community who weren’t familiar with the work of the agency,” Heber said. “I feel like people have a lot better of an understanding now on blindness in Kern County and how important it is that we support services for people experiencing vision loss.”
Ruiz shared his story that he became blind after two traumatic injuries sustained from his days as a wrestler. He spoke to the estimated 150 people in the banquet room.
He works for VCB as an instructor for assisted technology. He spends some of the week in Bakersfield, and some in Fresno.
“As a person who is blind he had to learn all those adaptive skills,” Heber said. “Now he passes that along to people who haven’t learned yet.”
Kim Freison, who is in training to become an independent living skills instructor, delivered an inspirational testimony. Freison experienced betrayal from others and dealt with depression as she gradually lost her sight.
She also lost her confidence and began to think she would never be able to do anything on her own. But through VCB she gained the belief in herself that she could do much more than what she had thought.
“What a special person,” Heber said. “For her to share her journey with us that night I can’t compare that to anything else. It was tremendous.”
Instructors such as Ruiz and Freison meet specialized qualifications to become instructors because of what they have experienced, Heber said. They become great teachers because of what they have accomplished.
“We do a lot of promoting from within and a lot of training on our own,” Heber said. “That helps with upward mobility and creates more jobs for people who are blind.”
She said she’s already excited about organizing and attending next year’s Dining in the Dark. She has seen the organization come a long way in the past eight years.
In Fresno, there was a sense that VCB was struggling and in danger of shutting down. It has since grown and expanded across Kern County to open another office in Bakersfield, where they now reside in a downtown building.
In 2018, VCB reserved study rooms at Beale Memorial Library and instructed clients there before moving to the downtown building the following year.
“I think we stopped looking at ourselves as a club or as a social program,” Heber said. “We really started to look at ourselves as an incredibly needed community resource. That shift in mentality led us to think about doing things differently. It has been a really long journey but I’m really proud of how we’ve figured out how to do so much more for our clients than what we used to do. It has been a combination of community support and really figuring out how to be a self-sustaining company that isn’t just reliant on one or two funding sources.”
Heber said she has enjoyed promoting VCB in Bakersfield and is eager to gain more supporters at events such as Dining in the Dark.
