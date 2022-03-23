You'd think the food at the Regional Occupational Center Cafe and Bakery is prepared by professional chefs. It's actually curated by students from the Kern High School District.
A recent lunch trip to the restaurant at the ROC campus on South Mount Vernon Avenue left me satiated after experiencing the skills students cultivated during a yearlong ROC program. Juniors and seniors learn culinary skills, baking and the business behind running a restaurant, said ROC Principal Brian Miller. They must earn food safety certifications from the state before cooking for the public.
“They learn how certain ingredients go together,” Miller said. “The chef will … feature some of the students’ dishes that they've come up with.”
The hours for the cafe are limited, but the experience matches one in a traditional restaurant. Prepare to give a name to the hostess, and be led to a table by a waiter. Call ahead before snagging a table because the cafe does close without notice.
Not many people occupied the tables and booths at ROC on a recent Tuesday afternoon. I nursed the cafe’s special drink — the ROC Sunrise — while waiting for my food. The mocktail deliciously blended orange juice, cranberry juice and lemonade, and offered a perfect respite from the heat outside. The drink tasted like sweet orange juice at first and lemonade as it went down.
The students, donning white chef’s clothes, were talking and laughing in the kitchen, which customers can peer into while eating.
Portion sizes are hearty and filling. Be prepared to expect a large amount of food with one entree, including the salads. The Greek Salad ($7) included various greens, such as lettuce and arugula, topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, kalamata olives and red onions. These seemingly average ingredients were lifted by the dressing, a red wine vinaigrette, and feta cheese.
The salad was larger than expected, and the crisp ingredients did not lack flavor. However, the freshness didn’t stop there. A veggie wrap ($10) complemented the salad and was not overly heavy.
A tomato tortilla cocooned hummus, spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, cucumber, avocado and chickpeas. Generously dolloped as well was Sriracha sauce — not too much to cause heart palpitations, but enough to feel the kick.
One would think the addition of chickpeas and hummus — traditionally made from garbanzo beans — would be overload, but that was not the case. The other vegetables balanced out the spice with the savory hummus to create a filling, yet fresh, meal.
Furthermore, customers have a choice of french fries or a side salad. The french fries were not crispy, but also were also not drenched in oil, lending the food a slightly healthier appearance. But the crunch did not matter because the ingredients unlisted on the menu made the potatoes delicious: rosemary and garlic.
The rosemary gave the fries an aromatic taste, making them delectable. Roasted garlic cloves rested underneath the potatoes, though the fries didn’t exude a strong garlic flavor.
Dine at the breakfast and lunch cafe to experience well-made food, and also help students explore a path in the culinary arts. Every dollar generated from the business is put back into the program, said Miller.
“We are open to the public,” Miller said. “On Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays.”
